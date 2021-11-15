The reunion of the Auditorium of the Spanish city of Zaragoza with its traditional Season of Great Concerts, two years after its paralysis due to the pandemic, will open in a big way with the presence on January 17, 2022 of the Mexican tenor Javier Camarena, rated best opera singer in 2021 by the International Opera Awards organization.

Camarena will start the program of the Zaragoza room with a non-subscription concert in which it will be one of the performances that will arouse the most passions, after his acclaimed recital on January 25 at the Sala Mozart.

The Mexican tenor always expressed his particular love for the acoustics of the Mozart hall since his first intervention on this stage on January 8, 2019, which sold out the available tickets.

After these two years of hiatus due to the paralysis of the tours of the best international orchestras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the director of the Auditorium, Miguel Ángel Tapia, and the manager of Zaragoza Cultural, David Lozano, presented the new season with a total of twelve concerts, two of them off-subscription that will take place from January to June.

In the presentation, they recognized that it is a special program after the stoppage due to the health crisis and because it was necessary to be in minimum restrictions to make a program of this level.

In addition to Javier Camarena, the program stands out for the high quality of the selected orchestras, among the best in Europe, the next day, January 18, the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra will open the turn of the great orchestras, under the direction of the Spanish Gustavo Gimeno in a concert where he will conduct the Symphony in D minor by C. Franck, a profound work, with many layers and contrasts, and which brings the French cyclical form and the German romantic form into contact, with extensive influences from Wagner and Liszt.

The pianist Beatrice Rana will accompany the group in the first part of the concert to interpret the famous Rhapsody for piano on a theme by Rachmaninoff’s Paganini.

In February there will be the concerts of the Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra, on the 3rd; the Orchestra of the Superior Conservatory of Music of Aragon, on the 14th; and the Orchester de la Suisse Romande, on 23.

Al Ayre Español will open the month of March, on the 8th, followed by the Radio Vienna Symphony Orchestra, on the 17th; to receive in the month of April the Musicians of His Highness and the Amici Musicae Choir, on the 4th and the London Philharmonia Orchestra on the 20th.

In May the concerts of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic have been scheduled, on the 11th and 24th respectively.

The season will be closed on June 23 by the Orquesta Reino de Aragón.