Javier Ceriani receives warnings and now fears for his life | INSTAGRAM

It all started with a message from Facebook, the host of the popular entertainment show ‘Chisme No Like’, Javier Ceriani He confessed that at first he was not alarmed, thinking that it was a “hater”, however things changed when he realized that they were real warnings.

In the most recent program of Youtube, the two drivers were talking about this issue, initially dismayed by the security of social networks, ensuring that many people have canceled their account for expressing what they think and now this person who is threatening Javier simply continues with his active account and nothing happens.

The presenter showed us the posts in screenshots and they say the following: “People like you should not have life, and that’s a warning, I’ll take care of it.”

And that was only one of the messages among all the things that this user of the social network managed to send directly to the profile of the driver, strong messages that revealed the great anger of some people for their way of approaching and expressing the situations in said Show.

This situation happened last night when he was at a party, when he returned and at dawn even more messages began to arrive, a situation that has also dismayed the driver Elisa Beristáin, to whom they also sent their warnings and also they included her husband.



The two presenters claim to know who it is, to know who is the person behind this, also ensuring that they will continue to bother them for saying “uncomfortable truths”, something that they also affirmed that they will not stop doing.

Javier Ceriani assures that his lawyers have already asked him to report this situation on a specific telephone line for this type of case, so apparently they will take action on the matter and will not allow this type of situation against him. of what they also tried to affect and scare their partner Elisa, they will continue with their work and hope that “whoever has to fall will fall.”

They showed a video in which Javier dials the police phone line, a line entirely in Spanish dedicated to this type of situation, apparently there are many houses because when dialing the line it was busy, but he assures that afterwards they managed to make the call. complaint.