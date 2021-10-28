After months of being in the middle of rumors of separation, Javier Chicharito Hernández broke the silence about his situation with Sarah Kohan, mother of his children Nala and Noah. Away from the soccer field, the Mexican became the owner of several portals for his personal life, the hints, speculation of a new couple and even his presence on the birthday of his son Noah, which seemed to put an end to the rumors and make it clear that things were going well between him and the Australian. For the first time, the Los Angeles Galaxy forward spoke about the reasons why he separated from Sarah, his vulnerability and the severe depression that he experienced after the death of his grandfather, Thomas Balcázar.

© @ ch14_

“He was not the best couple he needed to be, he was not the best father he wanted to be,” he says in an interview with The Ringer. “He was not a great friend. He was not the great human being that he wanted to be, “he added about that moment in which his world seemed to fall apart. On the one hand, the absence of his grandfather affected him a lot, on the other, his wife was returning to Australia with the children.

Things were not going well in the workplace either. The demand for a goal at the Galaxy, the injury that forced him out of 12 games and the criticism he faced every day emphasizing that he was no longer in Europe. His response was to hide all kinds of emotions and lock himself at home and play video games.





In his own way, he had to process that stage, but his own ego wouldn’t allow it. “When we see a man cry, we think he is weak, but we are all human,” he said, and now he sees vulnerability as an opportunity rather than a weakness.

The pain of losing your second dad

Chicharito’s family is united, as they all have their details, but love keeps them together. The 33-year-old player loves his parents and sister, but had a special bond with his grandfather Tomás Balcázar, from whom he inherited a passion for soccer just like his father. On April 26, 2020, at the age of 88, he passed away leaving a very big void in his grandson.

© @ ch14_

In his talk, he confessed that the simplest things like waking up, eating or having order at home seemed impossible. Chicharito was in Los Angeles, far from his native Guadalajara where his family lives, and could not travel to be with them due to the restrictions of the pandemic. A fact never before seen in the world that affected him even more. Javier shut himself up in his feelings, withdrew from everyone and used to cry in private during his training sessions.