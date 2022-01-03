01/03/2022 at 07:29 CET

.

CELTICS 116 – MAGIC 111

The performance with capital letters of the day was signed by Jaylen Brown, who with 50 points (best score of his career), 11 rebounds and 4 assists captained the victory in overtime for the Boston Celtics against the Orlando Magic.

Terrence Ross (33 points and 5 rebounds) was the best of the Magic who survived a shot from Brown over the horn in the fourth quarter but they couldn’t resist the Celtics’ tornado in overtime.

Dominican Al Horford added 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 assists for some Celtics in which Spanish Juancho Hernangómez had no minutes.

THUNDER 86 – MAVERICKS 95

Luka Doncic returned to play after ten games off the court -first due to injury and then due to coronavirus- and touched the triple-double (14 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists) in the discreet and close victory of the Dallas Mavericks against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Apart from the return of the Slovenian, the headline of that game was given by Australian Josh Giddey of the Thunder, who at 19 years and 84 days became the youngest player in NBA history to achieve a triple-double ( 17 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists).

Argentine Gabriel Deck had no minutes at Thunder.

KINGS 115 – HEAT 113

Jimmy Butler had a shot in the last second to tie the game but his ball did not enter and the Sacramento Kings stopped a Miami Heat who were already thrown for their sixth straight victory.

Buddy Hield with 26 points was the Kings’ top benchmark while Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven, with 22 points each, were the Heat’s most productive.

HORNETS 99 – SUNS 133

Like a hurricane, the Phoenix Suns passed through Charlotte to disarm the Hornets totally outmatched and lost by 43 points.

Seven Suns players had more than 10 points with Devin Booker as the leading scorer (24 points) while LaMelo Ball (17 points) led a disappointing and off-target Hornets (9 of 35 from 3-pointers).

LAKERS 108 – TIMBERWOLVES 103

The Los Angeles Lakers played the entire game with a low quintet – and LeBron James back to center– and thus beat the Minnesota Timberwolves despite the bleeding they suffered on the rebound (28 versus 56 for the visitors).

James (26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals) he led some Lakers with an irregular Westbrook (20 points but 9 turnovers) while the most prominent in the Wolves was Naz Reid (23 points and 11 rebounds).

Argentine Leandro Bolmaro was left without playing for the Wolves.

PACERS 104 – CAVALIERS 108

The Cavaliers closed their “curse” after the serious injury of Ricky Rubio and, after three games in a row losing, they brought down the Indiana Pacers.

The duel was decided inside with Evan Mobley (24 points and 9 rebounds) and Kevin Love (20 points and 8 rebounds) leading the Cavaliers and Domantas Sabonis (32 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists) doing the same for the Pacers.

RAPTORS 120 – KNICKS 105

Fred VanVleet (35 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists) became the beacon of the Raptors to clearly defeat the Knicks that were the whole match behind on the scoreboard.

Evan Fournier (20 points) was the main offensive resource of some Knicks that showed many deficiencies in the rebound (30 against 44 of the Raptors).