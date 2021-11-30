Juncos, PUERTO RICO – With promises to finish before the limit their fight this Friday, December 3 at the Rafael G. Amalbert Coliseum in Juncos, the veteran boxer from Junqueño Jayson “La Maravilla” Vélez and the Mocano prospect Jean Carlos “El Indio” Quintana, Jr . (9-0, 5KO’s) expressed themselves openly in a press conference held this morning at the El Valenciano Activity Room in Juncos.

“This is a clash of experience against youth, where both fighters come with everything to show who is who,” said the president of Universal Promotions, Javier Bustillo (center). “The enthusiasm of the fans has been felt. This fight has social networks on fire, and we know that we will see that support this Friday at the Rafael Amalbert Coliseum. Jayson puts a lot of risk, but his experience can be instrumental in leading him to victory. Quintana wants to prove himself, and a win over Jayson can seriously catapult him to the next level. On Friday we will have a delicacy here in Juncos ”.

For his part, the host mayor, Alfredo ‘Papo’ Alejandro, was extremely enthusiastic about the undercard that will have Juncos’ beloved, Jayson ‘La Maravilla’ Vélez, in the stellar match. “We go to ours, which always shines in Juncos and we tell all boxing fans to come and see this card that promises a lot of fun. In addition, it is the return of Puerto Rican boxing after the pandemic. We regret that our other great boxer Ellionil (Colón) cannot step into the ring due to an injury, but we are sure that in the next time he will shine ”, said the Junqueño chief executive.

In the stellar turn of the night, Jayson “La Maravilla” Vélez (29-8-1, 21KO’s) will have before him an important challenge, when he meets the undefeated prospect of Mocano, Jean Carlos “El Indio” Quintana (9-0, 5KO’s), in an eight-round clash in the lightweight division.

“We are ready to go back into the ring at my house, in front of my people,” said the 33-year-old boxer from Junqueño. “The preparation has been brutal. I worked to get to this fight in my best condition. I recognize that Quintana made adjustments in his preparation, and I love that, because I know that I will be fighting his best version. I support myself and I support it, in Juncos nobody beats me. I’m going to show Quintana that he made a mistake by mentioning my name. You made a mistake asking for this fight. Not only am I going to beat him on Friday, but I’m going to do it by knockout. “

Meanwhile, Quintana said that “respect is over. If they underestimated me, they have made a serious mistake. Never in my life have I been so well prepared for a fight. On Friday we will have an unforgettable night. There will be a party at the Juncos Coliseum, because we are going to celebrate what Jayson Vélez’s career was. I hope he brings all his people to enjoy his last fight. On Friday, we are all going to celebrate the retirement of a great fighter like Jayson Velez, and the beginning of a new era. “

In the co-star clash, the former world champion from Cagüeño, Jesús Rojas (27-3-2, 20KO’s) -left-, will return to the ring in search of a new opportunity to contest the world title, when he faces the Coameño Fernando Torres ( 19-9-1, 11KO’s) in an eight-round fight in the light division.

Meanwhile, in a dispute of reserved forecasts, Edgardo “Gardy” Rolón (5-0, 3KO’s) and Gil Iglesias (4-0, 4KO’s) from Coroza will put their unbeaten players into play in a six-round match in the featherweight division .

In a classic international women’s boxing match between Puerto Rico and Mexico, Mayaguez bantamweight Carmarie “Karma” Matos (1-0, 1KO) will have an interesting four-round test, this when she meets the experienced Mexican fighter Ivette Valenzuela.

Harold laguna

The Bayamon fighter Juan Zayas (3-0-1, 3KO’s) will face the debutant Steven Colón in a 4-round match in the super bantamweight division. In another four-round bout, Guaynabeño lightweight Harold Laguna (2-0, 2KO’s) will face Darwin Alvarez (0-1). In a duel of debutants in the middleweight division, Gabriel Planell from Cagueño will measure forces against James Morales.

Tickets for “Knockout the COVID” are on sale at www.fastender.mobi and / or by calling 787-848-4242.

(Photos: Supplied)