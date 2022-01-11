Just when it seemed that they were going to accelerate in search of the leadership of the East, and the precious factor home against all the rivals in the playoffs in which they will defend title, the Bucks have stopped short. They have lost, very rare, four of their last five games, two in a row against a Hornets who also beat them on Saturday. This time (103-99) the match was resolved in the last minute. The Bucks sank in the third quarter and were down 15 before the final charge, like so many times, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. With 99-95, the Greek got a 2 + 1, missed the additional but Wesley Matthews hit with the attack rebound. Play of four points and 99-99. There LaMelo Ball appeared, who ran out of pass options and resolved with a bomb of pure class. Later, Antetokounmpo added a fatal loss and Miles Bridges sentenced from the free throw line.

The Bucks’ woes right now are obvious. Jrue Holiday is missing, depth is missing (Grayson Allen, George Hill are not there, Pat Connaughton has just returned under lows …) and the attack is jammed in too many losses. It happened to them on Saturday, it happened to them yesterday (20) against some Hornets capable of the best and the worst and that now, despite the loss of Kelly Oubre, they have six victories in eight games (22-19) and are eighth in the East with an eye on sixth position thanks to LaMelo (23 points, 18 in the second half), Rozier’s great moment (27 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) and the work of Gordon Hayward and Bridges.

The Bucks go from bad day to bad day. Antetokounmpo finished at 26 + 13 + 8 and Khris Middleton at 27 + 7 + 11 but between the two they added 13 losses. The champion falls to a slack 26-17 that not only takes him further away from the Bulls and Nets but forces him to look at other rivals. He already has two more losses than the Heat, third in Conference, one more than the Sixers and the same as the seventh Toronto Raptors. The Sixers, in particular, are an increasingly real threat in the East. They have seven consecutive victories in, it is no coincidence, seven games in which Joel Embiid has passed 30 points.

The Cameroonian has four in a row scoring 31, something that had only happened to Bob McAdoo in 1973. At MVP level after an uneven start to the season, he pulverized (31, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 13/13 in free throws) to some terrible Rockets (91-111), who have lost 11 games out of 12, are the worst team in the West, finished with 21 losses and were swept away in the zones (28-56). Without Sengun and with the game broken, there were 5 minutes for Usman Garuba, who grabbed 3 rebounds. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr, once again absolutely disjointed, stacked 22 points between the two with 21 shots to the basket and 11 losses for 6 assists. Christian Wood (14 + 6, 1/5 in triples) is also very far from his best level in a team that right now has barely enough to compete.

Knicks and Celtics keep trying to climb

Below the area in which the Bucks and Sixers are handled, two teams called to be more in the East try to, at least, save the furniture in what is being a very difficult season for both: Boston Celtics and New York Knicks share a record (20-21) mid-year, and are tenth and eleventh in a Conference in which they form with the Hawks a trio of remarkable disappointments.

The Knicks have won three of their last four games (their loss was against the Celtics, precisely). Against the Spurs (111-96) they broke at the beginning of the last quarter with a brutal 18-2 that dismounted (100-77) an opponent who had held out for three quarters despite playing with six casualties. The Spurs (15-25) have lost six of their seven road games outside of San Antonio and they resisted hand in hand with, as almost always, Dejounte Murray (24 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists). But it weighed more the tremendous second half of RJ Barrett, who then scored 17 of his 31 points and received chants of ‘MVP’ by a Madison Square Garden who took it with Julius Randle. The power forward, all star last season, was booed and heard how the crowd chanted Obi Toppin to beat him, who was down 2 points with 1/7 shooting days after facing the fans after the comeback and the miraculous triple that Barrett achieved (precisely) against the Celtics.

The Greens beat the Indiana Pacers (101-98) and have four wins in six games. It was, yes, anything but brilliant. They needed an extra time forced by a basket from the left side of Jayson Tatum (89-89) with less than two seconds to go. And that his rival (15-26) reached the end of the third quarter with only 60 points and had opened the night with 4/22 in triples. Robert Williams (14 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks, one decisive in overtime) did the dirty work and the Jays scored as best they could. Tatum finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 7/21 shooting and Brown with 25 + 15 + 6 and 11/26. For the Pacers, 14 points from Lance Stephenson, 19 from Torrey Craig and 11 + 23 rebounds + 10 assists from Domantas Sabonis, who reached the end of the third quarter with only 4 points but it was key for his team to have at hand a victory that escaped with a dubious defense in Tatum’s saving basket.

The Cavaliers, by the hair in Sacramento

In the East, finally, the Cavaliers breathe (23-18) after winning heavily in Sacramento (108-109). But winning, at the end of the day: for a team plagued by casualties and problems, a drag that has slowed down their exceptional season, adding was the fundamental thing and they added. At the expense of the Kings (16-27) who have lost five straight games and six of the last seven. And that they had the winning shot in the hands of De’Aaron Fox, the theoretical franchise player for the Californians, who continues with his inconsistent season and played a bad game (12 points, 14 shots) that spoiled his good feelings in recent weeks. . After trailing the entire first half, the Kings had the game tied (97-97) before a frustrating finale: They fell to 99-109 with two and a half minutes to go but linked up 9 points (108-109) and forced a loss for the Cavs to have the last attack., at Fox he failed in good position. Another defeat, this against an opponent that is very fair and in which JB Bickerstaff announced that Darius Garland is playing with back problems. The point guard finished with 12 points and 11 assists, nurturing the big three as always: 15 points from Markkanen, 18 and 17 rebounds from Jarrett Allen and 17, 7 rebounds and 5 assists by Evan Mobley, the favorite for the Rookie of the Year.

