Jayson Tatum Debuts Jordan Brand Sneaker Colorway: St. Louis

Celtics figure in the NBA, Jason Tatum recently teamed up with Jordan Brand to push the Jordan Tatum 1. Following the release of its initial colorway, the Zoo, it’s now the turn of the St. Louis.

They will be available from April 15 both in the official portal of the brand as in select retail stores.

Tatum, born in Saint Louis in 1998, shows his pride with this iteration. Present in the NBA since 2017, after he was chosen by the Celtics in position 3 in the first round of the draft, he has taken a place in the league.

Jordan Tatum 1 St.Louis Jayson Tatum Shoes

He has been in four All-Stars, made the Best Quintet in 2022 and won the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals that year. His debt: a ring with the Boston team.

As it explains Hypebeast, with the Zoo model, he paid homage to his son Deuce’s favorite place; now it does so with Archer Avenue in St. Louis, the place where the player was born and raised.

“His roots are important to him,” says the portal, “since he also has the street sign tattooed on the left side of his back.”

The main characteristics of the Jordan Tatum 1 St. Louis sneakers

Jordan Tatum 1 St.Louis Jayson Tatum Shoes

The Jordan Tatum 1 St. Louis sports a predominantly white color, with details in red, blue and gold, playing with the former colors of the St. Louis Cardinals in the Major Leagues of American baseball.

The model is built in a lightweight white mesh upper part, with padded collars for added ankle support.

These shoes use a TPU frame, also highlighting the cageless Zoom Air pod in the forefoot, for greater user comfort.

Jordan Tatum 1 St.Louis Jayson Tatum Shoes

The design is completed with the Jayson Tatum logo on the tongue, and the fleur de lis, used by King Louis VI (or VII, depending on the sources) in his heraldry, both on the insoles and on the back of the shoe. right. On the left is Tatum’s signature.

In addition, it highlights the number 0, which the forward uses in the Celtics.

The Jordan Tatum 1 St. Louis have a value of 120 dollars.