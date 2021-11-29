It should not be easy at all to become the great leader of a franchise like Boston Celtics just 23 years old, but a player like Jayson tatum it cannot shirk that responsibility. His infinite potential and unique talent are noticeable from the day he debuted in the league, but this season he is not performing at the expected level. The Massachusetts franchise is wandering ingloriously in the Eastern Conference and does not seem to have too many expectations to continue growing, unless there is some transfer or, of course, the NBA statistics of their great star improve substantially. And it is that Tatum is amassing a lot of launch volume, something that does not prevent him from having low percentages.

Shooting selection is clearly failing in Boston, with Jayson averaging more than 20 pitches per game and posting a shooting percentage of less than 40%. They are not numbers proper to a star like him and, above all, they hide an obvious reality: the fight with Brown and Schröder to show that he is the star of the team. Little game is being generated, the ball does not circulate and much of the offensive responsibility is assumed by a very hasty Tatum at times. The arrival of a base like the German has not fostered a fluid ball circulation, not even an experienced big man like Horford, and what the forward does is look for solutions on his own and too quickly.

Jayson Tatum shot 2-16 tonight. He is 8th in the league in made shots despite being 1st in attempts. Tatum is shooting 39.5% on 21.8 attempts per game – only 5 players have shot below 40% on 20+ attempts per game in a whole season since the shot clock era (1954). pic.twitter.com/08AjNjUdmE – StatMuse (@statmuse) November 29, 2021

Only 5 men in NBA history have finished a season in these numbers

To throw 20 or more pitches per game on average in the NBA, you must have star status; That is why almost no one who has amassed that volume of shot recorded percentages as bad as those of Jayson tatum. Previously, only Dolph Schayes (1958 and 1961), Michael Adams (1991), Allen Iverson (2002), Antoine Walker (2002) and Baron Davis (2004) They finished a course in these numerical terms, but it is obvious that many of them were point guards, with fewer physical resources to score than a player like the current franchise of Boston Celtics. You need to improve feelings immediately and score more reliably.