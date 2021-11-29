And the day arrived! This Friday, December 3, the fans who attend the ‘Rafael G. Amalbert’ Coliseum in Juncos, Puerto Rico, will have the opportunity to witness an interesting card, where new and veteran boxers will be participating, who seek to place themselves in the professional boxing arena.

One of them is the experienced fighter Jayson “La Maravilla” Vélez, who will try to get back to the top, (where he once was), when he faces the outstanding fighter Jean Carlos Quintana.

Interviewed by BOXEOMUNDIAL.COM, Vélez spoke about his amateur career, the jump to professional boxing, the ups and downs he has had and the lawsuit against Quintana.

At what point did you become interested in boxing?

“I became interested when I was 11 years old. I went looking for karate and some friends told me they were boxing, I didn’t know what it was and I liked fighting and that’s why I stayed.”

How many years were you in amateur boxing?

“I was there for 8 years, but my first fight was at 13, so I was fighting for 6 years.”

Do you remember the first match at that stage?

“Yes, I will never forget it. It was in Guayama, I weighed 81 and my rival 89 pounds. I was very nervous, but well trained, so I spent the 3 rounds only throwing straight punches, without any technique (laughs) I just threw and threw until the fight was over ”.

In what year did you make the leap to professional boxing and the reasons for that decision?

“It was in 2007 at the age of 19 and I have always wanted to be a professional. I was not very applied in the amateur, ignorantly I was never interested, I always wanted to be a professional to be a World Champion. Also earn a lot of money to buy a house for my mother and be able to meet my financial goals in terms of traveling, investing and helping all the people I can help. For those reasons I became a professional ”.

Fourteen years as a professional boxer, what has been the most satisfying and most disappointing moment?

“Of greater satisfaction have been several. Since 2012 when I fought semi-star on Showtime and at Madison, on a card of one of my favorite fighters, Miguel Cotto. Until 2017 and 2018 when I beat Alberto Mercado and Juanma, since they are victories in which I was completely underestimated in each one and winning was very satisfying. “

“The most disappointing was my tie for the World Title in 2014, since I understand that I won the fight and in all, I did not feel as I expected to feel and I trained very hard, I ate well, I got quartered, I followed the instructions in the corner, But things just didn’t work out for me and despite all that, for me, I won that fight and I should have been World Champion that night ”.

You have 3 losses in line, do not start it, what drives you to continue in boxing?

“My dream of being a World Champion because I have worked for that, I know that I can and I will achieve it. I love boxing and I love fighting, I am healthy thanks to God and until my body allows it and I feel good, I will continue boxing, even when I become a World Champion. In addition, I already lost 4 fights in a row before and I returned to the big stages and now I have 3, but I assure you that 4 will not come ”.

Your next commitment will be this Friday, December 3 in Juncos (where you were born) against Jean Carlos Quintana, do you understand that you are obliged to obtain a victory to give a positive turn to your career?

“On paper, yes, I must get a victory to stay relevant and I will win, be sure. ‘Indio’ is a good fighter, but I’m better. The two of us have worked hard, but I have more desire ”.

“Having said all this, as I said, on paper it is like that, but I really have no pressure to win, I have only worked to have fun on Friday night and it is what I will do because I love to fight and when I am in the ring fighting against who I mean, I enjoy it and Friday will be another night that I will go up to have fun because the work is already done ”.

Message for the fans who follow you and your rival Jean Carlos Quintana.

“My message is simple, this coming Friday, December 3, go support boxing, regardless of your favorite fighters that night. Support local boxing and by the way, I assure you that you will enjoy a card with a lot of action ”.

“In addition, it is the first billboard of the year with an audience and at the same time it will be the last this year, since it is in December. So I urge you to go out there and support boxing, new talent, current talent, and future talent. For Jean Carlos, I will simply speak on Friday in the ring. I know it is ready, I am ready and it is already a matter of a few days to ‘cool’. Blessings”.