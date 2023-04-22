jazz will sound again

In 2002, when Michael Jordan was playing in his return to the NBA with the Washington Wizards, a year before his complete retirement from the courts, the Air Jordan 17 was presented. This shoe, designed by Wilson Smith III, had the first system of Band Tuned Air cushioning.

Despite its beauty (it is said that its creator was inspired by jazz for its design), this model has not been very popular in recent years. Now it seems that his return is preparing.

Air Jordan 17 Hypebeast

According to a report cited by Hypebeast, the Jordan Brand works on the launch of the Air Jordan 17 Low silhouette. There is no official confirmation, but it may be available by 2024.

The last time he worked with this model was in 2018, for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 17 Low collaboration.

So are the beautiful Air Jordan 17 Low

The Air Jordan 17 Low shoes feature a dynamic low-cut design, with a leather upper combined with Dynamic Fit inner sleeves.

The two-part design gives the wearer a supportive fit with lace closures, plus full-length plates and TPU heel stabilizers.

This model has other details, such as metallic chrome elements, perforations and lightweight phylon midsoles with rubber soles and herringbone traction.

The Instagram account specialized in sneakers zsneakerheadz it showed two iterations, one with predominantly white and black and yellow details, and another with white combined with baby blue.

In both, the figure of the Jumpman, Michael Jordan, stands out when he spikes the ball from the free throw line.

According to the specialized portal, the Air Jordan 17 Low could be in online stores and specialized retailers by the spring of 2024, and it is not certain that they are the models shown on the Instagram account.