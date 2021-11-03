JD Pantoja feigned contagion in the program Así se Baila, they say | Instagram

A new video in which Juan de Dios Pantoja is attacked and criticized has emerged, in it they mention that he completely faked his recent infection in order to leave the program “This is how you dance“from the Telemundo production.

Juan de Dios Pantoja participated in the show alongside his wife the internet celebrity Kimberly loaiza, the couple was one of the favorites of the public because on several occasions they managed to be saved.

Something that was more than evident, since together they have more than 50 million followers on their respective Instagram accounts.

The aforementioned video was shared on Tiktok, in which he is relating the news, explains that his sudden illness was quite suspicious, Pablo Chagra was in charge of sharing the news on his application account.

He mentions that the couple had the opportunity to collaborate in this famous American television company, so due to this invitation, they would supposedly be given a work visa, which they do not need.

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja They had danced different styles and although they were not among the first places, as the favorites of the jury made up of Adamari López, Mariana Seoane and Cristián de la Fuente.

In the video, he comments that the couple decided to withdraw because they were neglecting their children, so they chose not to return to the program once Juan de Dios recovered.

There are people who are saying something that I feel is very true, in the finery this little girl was the one who was showing off, she was the one who was growing in her was the focus, the woman has what … “commented Pablo.

The young man mentioned that the fact that Kimberly was doing better than her husband was something that he no longer liked and that for that reason he decided to withdraw from the program.

Currently the couple has been traveling through the United States, recently Kim Loaiza shared the screens of Times Square in New York excited, because she appeared on the cover of the promotionals with her single “Best Solo”.

Juan de Dios himself shared a photograph a day ago where he celebrated this achievement of his wife, as he has done since Loaiza’s career began to become more popular, surely those who have seen the video on Tiktok will not agree with what mentioned in it.