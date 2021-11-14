JD Pantoja shows off Kimberly Loaiza in every angle | Instagram

For a couple of days the novelty of a 360-degree camera that was present at Kimberly Loaiza’s KL FEST continues to cause excitement, especially when her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja boasted her in a flirtatious video.

JD Pantoja loves his family, his wife and children are the best he has in his life, and he does not hesitate for a second to show them off, as he did three days ago on his official Instagram account.

The famous youtuber and musical artist, shared this video just as several guests at his wife’s party did, everyone was shocked with this invention which we have already seen in other celebrity accounts.

The one who has used it a little more constantly is Adamari Lopez, who coincidentally is a judge in the program “Así se Baila”, where Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja were participating in the first broadcasts, however they had to withdraw due to contagion of Pantoja.

Fortunately, he is already quite well and enjoying his family, as he has always done since he began this adventure with Kimberly loaiza.

Speaking of La Lindura Mayor left more than one of her assistants shocked, because she wore two impressive outfits at her KL FEST, the first of which was a white bodysuit with long sleeves and fringes, which she used for her presentation, where she performed her songs.

The second outfit of Kimberly loaiza It was with the one that definitely conquered everyone, we talked about a two-piece suit with long and wide sleeves, which was also transparent and showed its interiors.

Wearing this outfit was the one she came out with Juan de Dios in her video, surely her cuteties enjoyed every second of the video, especially while they saw her from all angles and enjoyed her beauty.

Pantoja’s video is about to reach a million views, currently it has 816,705 in total, in addition to 3,274 comments by its pantojitas.

Juan de Dios also looked impressive with his outfit, he wore a sleeveless top with an animal print print, black military pants and a wide chain that came out of the top garment.