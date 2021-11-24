(Photo: Supplied)

On Friday, December 3, the ‘Rafael G. Amalbert’ Coliseum in Juncos, Puerto Rico, will be the scene of an interesting fight between Junqueño Jayson Vélez (29‐8‐1‐21 knockouts) and Mocano Jean Carlos Quintana (9‐0 ‐0‐5 knockouts). It has aroused great interest among fans of both contenders.

I had the opportunity to talk with Jean Carlos Quintana, who told us about his career and the match he will have against Jayson Vélez, an experienced boxer, who once aspired to the featherweight world championship (IBF).

You have been in pay boxing for 4 years, what did you think of your performance?

That is so, I have been a professional for 4 years, I am satisfied with my career. There have been some inconveniences that have not been in my hands, but I think that this fight does not make me think of anything else.

Of the 9 rivals you have faced, which one do you consider the most difficult?

Of my 9 bouts I have never had a preparation that felt 100% physically or mentally like this. I have had good fights and I have been liked by the public, which is what really satisfies me.

Does being the son of a former world champion motivate you when entering the ring?

My father is my pride and motivates me a lot. But I don’t feel pressure when it comes to getting into the ring, they are different races and I am writing my own story. If your advice and inspiration are of much use to me.

The year 2020 was a difficult one for Puerto Rican boxing, since the coronavirus pandemic was detected affecting the celebration of boxing programs, did not being able to fight frustrate you?

2020 was very hard for any athlete. It helped me personally a lot, it made me put my feet on the ground and make some changes that I had to take, as you will see on December 3. You will see a well-prepared Jean Carlos Quintana accompanied by a great team that has taken 110% from me in each training session.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, you will be part of a card to be held in Juncos, where you will face the veteran boxer Jayson Vélez, what can you tell us about it?

Look honestly Jayson made a mistake and it was mentioning my dad. I have remained respectful at all times, but on the night of December 3 there will be no respect on my part and I go round by round and clearly I will take the victory. I am the strongest man in the ring and the hungriest.

Some fans believe that Velez will give you the first loss, what is your response?

Many think that they threw me to the slaughter with this fight since Jayson has more advantage than me in fights, experiences, but that night I will prove that they were wrong with me. I worked very hard and I have been waiting my whole life for a moment like this and I will not let it pass, it will be my night and the beginning of great things.