Director Jean Marc Vallée, known for series and films such as ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘El club de los desuciados’, has passed away, thanks to which he has won two Emmy Awards and received an Oscar nomination for Best Editing . The filmmaker has died suddenly in his cabin in Quebec, at the age of 58.

As reported by Deadline, the cause of his death is still unknown. HBO, with whom he has worked for years, has released a statement in which the company says goodbye to Vallée: “Jean Marc Vallée has been a brilliant and enormously dedicated filmmaker, a phenomenal talent who infused each scene with a deeply visceral truth and emotional”. She adds: “He was also an enormously caring man who put all his efforts into each of the actors he directed. We are shocked by the news of his sudden death, and we extend our sincere condolences to his sons, Alex and Émile, to his extended family and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross. “

He began his career with ‘Black List’ in 1995, and rose to fame with ‘CRAZY,’ which won four Genie Awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. He continued with other productions such as ‘Queen Victoria’ and ‘Café de Flore’, and in 2013 she released ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, whose protagonists, Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto won the Oscar, as well as the one for Best Makeup. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and, finally, Best Editing for Vallée, under his pseudonym John McMurphy. He has also triumphed at the Emmy Awards with his series ‘Sharp Objects’, which has been nominated for the award twice, and with ‘Big Little Lies’, which has been awarded twice.

Change of director

Vallée was replaced by Andrea Arnold to direct the second season of ‘Big Little Lies’, as he was in the middle of the production of ‘Open Wounds’. She had total creative freedom for the new episodes. However, the controversy broke out when the producers changed their minds and called back the original director to change things and look more like the first season.

This decision was very surprising, since even Vallée himself had stated that the styles of both were similar and the protagonists were delighted with their work. Only the first of the episodes seemed to have a little more of the director’s hallmarks.