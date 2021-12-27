Variety has just confirmed the death of Jean-Marc Vallée, director of El Club de los Deshuciados – 94%, CRAZY – A dysfunctional family like anybody – 100%, Demolition – 53% and The young queen – 76%, among others. It is an unexpected event, since the creator was 58 years old and several projects on the horizon. In the first reports, the cause of death was not known, but it is known that it happened in his cabin on the outskirts of Quebec during the weekend. Who confirmed his death was Nathan ross, producer and colleague with whom he used to associate.

In an official statement, Ross wrote:

Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous and caring man. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, a creative partner, and an older brother to me. The teacher will be deeply missed, but it is comforting to know that the beautiful style and stunning work he shared with the world will endure.

From the beginning of his career, the director drew attention for his natural style when filming, from photography to acting. In 2005 he directed CRAZY – A Dysfunctional Family Like Anyone – 100%, about a young man whose tastes and hobbies are totally opposed to the position of his conservative family. The film is based on the life of François Boulay, with whom he wrote the script that took him 10 years to finish. A few years later he directed The Young Queen – 76%, which put him on the map after receiving multiple Oscar nominations and Emily Blunt being nominated for multiple awards for her leading role.

With Flore’s coffee, starring Vanessa Paradis, her style began to stand out among specialized critics. Witty but not artificial dialogues, subtle camera movements that reflected the monotony and wonder of everyday life, and characters that cannot hide in society, from which they often have to distance themselves due to rejection or pressure.

International success came with El Club de los Desahuciados – 94%, a film that put on the table the issue of HIV patients and the medical treatment for which they still have to fight. Vallée’s talent as a director was reflected in the multiple awards received by Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, including Oscars for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. With this work, the creator made a reputation that led him to other projects such as Alma Salvaje – 90%, for which Reese Witherspoon received an Oscar nomination; and Demolition – 53%, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Of course, Jean-Marc Vallée He also found a way to conquer the world of television. In 2017 Big Little Lies premiered – 92% for HBO. The series is based on the book by Liane Moriarty and stars Reese witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård. The show received rave reviews and swept through awards season, where the director won an Emmy for his work. In fact, the series was so popular that a second season was approved despite initially being produced as a mini-series. The second season, now directed by Andrea Arnold, did not have the same impact as the first episodes, but the arrival of Meryl Streep in the story worked to keep the attention of the public.

HBO shared a statement regarding the director’s passing:

Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant and fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused each scene with deeply visceral and emotional truth. He was also an enormously loving man who invested his entire being with all the actors he directed. We are shocked by the news of his sudden death, and express our deepest condolences to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his long-time producing partner, Nathan Ross.

In 2028, Jean-Marc Vallée directed another adaptation, now from Gillian Flynn’s famous book, called Sharp Objects – 96%. The series starred Amy Adams and the dark nature of the plot, which involved themes of alcoholism, sexual abuse, child abuse, depression and homicide, mixed with the presence of Vallée made it one of the most successful titles of that year. , and also one of the most difficult to see. After taking a short break between productions, the director was working on another series for HBO called Gorilla and the bird, based on the biography of Zack McDermott, about a lawyer suffering a psychotic attack. Vallée’s passing is definitely a great loss to the industry in many ways, especially since it was clear that he still had a lot to give.

