12/03/2021

On at 20:05 CET

Joel xaubet

The new circuit of Jeddah, in his first appearance in the Formula 1 has become one of the fastest and most dangerous on the calendar. Until now, the risks of an extremely fast track that flows through fast curves barely separated from the walls. At the end of the free seconds, it has been Charles Leclerc the first to test protections. The Monegasque has over-braked at Turn 23 and has not been able to do anything to avoid the crash at 200km / h against the walls.

Fortunately, Leclerc was undamaged and he was able to safely get out of his car, which did suffer serious damage. The SF21 was smashed, both on the front and rear spoilers. The Saudi circuit, built in record time, has warned: there is no margin for error and any failure will be paid for with a serious accident.

Jeddah, the fastest urban route in the world

The Jeddah Corniche was created with intended to be the fastest street circuit in the world and it seems that they have succeeded, with an average speed of 250 km / h the Saudi track is the second fastest on the calendar, only behind the Monza Autodrome, the temple of speed, with an average speed of 257 km / h.

It will be difficult to see overtaking in Saudi Arabia

Contrary to the Italian circuit, Jeddah lacks braking and overtaking possibilities, since 80% of the time the pilots go with their feet fully and there are only six stops where overtaking opponents will be quite an odyssey.

So, with the new track released this weekend, the stewards must be with all five senses in what happens on the asphalt, as it will be key to act quickly in the event of an accident, since as you have warned today, Jeddah does not admit the slightest mistake.