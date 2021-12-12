Is it enough to go into space to become an astronaut? It’s a controversy debated for months, and the FAA is going to cut its losses.

Up to now, being an astronaut had a lot of merit. You had to overcome years of training and learning, to be able to travel to the International Space Station, or to the Moon.

But nowadays you just have to ride in a private rocket, and in 10 minutes you’ve been out into space and back on Earth. It is so simple that even a 90-year-old can do it.

The new ones space tourists They have opened the debate: is it enough to ascend 80 or 100 km in a rocket comfortably seated in an armchair, to become an astronaut?

There are more and more people outside of planet Earth, and they are not only military or scientific. Sooner or later there will be a crime in space and then who will judge it, if the space does not belong to anyone?

Since 2004, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has symbolically delivered a astronaut wings to anyone who travels into space.

Until a year ago it was a worthwhile adventure, because as we say a NASA astronaut dedicates years to training and learning. But special tourists have changed this definition.

The FAA itself published a statement a few weeks ago in which it stated that space tourists are not astronauts.

According to this body, from now on they are only astronauts space travelers who have exceeded 80 km altitude, and who also “demonstrated activities during the flight that were essential for public safety or contributed to the safety of human space flights.”

If you don’t want to miss a single star or planet at night, start your adventure with one of these telescopes to observe the sky.

Therefore according to this new definition, none of the passengers on recent Blue Origin, SpaceX or Virgin Galactic flights can be considered astronautsWell, during the flight all they did was look out the window.

It seems that this definition is not retroactive, because finally The FAA has decided to hand over his astronaut wings to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin and William shatner, the mythical Captain Kirk from Star Trek. All three flew into space a few weeks ago, on Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic flights.

Of course, these three celebrities, and the rest of the special tourists of 2021, will be the last. The FAA just announced that withdraw the Astronaut Wings program, and will deliver more.

The reason is that this award was created to reward pioneers, but now that space tourism is commonplace, it no longer makes sense.

Total 24 people have received the FAA Astronaut Wings, since 2004, if we include the aforementioned space tourists.

Private space travel is changing the way we understand space, and the rules are going to have to adapt to it.