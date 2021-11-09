Jeff bezos has her eyes set on one of the biggest heartthrob in Hollywood, and it is not for a new project, but the Amazon founder has launched a ‘threat’ as a joke against Leonardo Dicaprio, after a video went viral in which the tycoon’s girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, appears melting for the actor.

The 57-year-old billionaire jokingly responded to a viral moment starring the movie star and the 51-year-old journalist at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on saturday.

In the clip, Sanchez flashes a big smile as he talks closely with DiCaprio., who co-chaired the event for the tenth consecutive year. Bezos remained silent by his side, but the billionaire had a lot to say on Twitter after the clip was viewed more than 12 million times.

This is the video in question, in which social media users have pointed out that Snchez’s body language indicated that she was attracted to DiCaprio.

Bezos reacts to viral video

After the moment circulated widely on social networks, the tycoon posted a funny response on Twitter, which contrasts with his usual tone on social networks.

“Leo, come here, I want to show you something”Bezos wrote in a shirtless photo of himself standing over a sign that reads: “Danger! A steep cliff. Every fatal.”

However, it seems that Bezos has nothing to worry about, as 46-year-old DiCaprio has been dating the model and actress. Camila morrone, 24, since 2017. She also attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday.

The 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honored Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg and American artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, who painted the official portraits of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, respectively, for the National Portrait Gallery. from the Smithsonian in Washington, DC

The relationship between Bezos and Sanchez first came to light in January 2019 after the National Enquirer posted racy text messages exchanged by Bezos and Sánchez. That came just days after Bezos announced on Twitter that he and his wife MacKenzie Scott they were getting divorced after 25 years of marriage.

Bezos’ divorce ended in April 2019. That same month, Sánchez filed for divorce from the talent agent. Patrick Whitesell. Their divorce ended in October 2019.

