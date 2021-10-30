Jelena McWilliams, chair of the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), indicated that the banking regulators of the United States are listening to options. So that banks and their clients can hold cryptocurrencies.

“The goal is to establish clear rules for banks to include cryptocurrencies in their services.”

Incidentally, Jelena McWilliams’ comments came on the same day that Bloomberg reported that many American regulators had agreed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would lead the nation’s efforts to regulate Stablecoins.

The FDIC wants to learn about cryptocurrencies

In short, the FDIC is one of the federal banking regulators in the United States. And one of two entities that provide deposit insurance to federally regulated institutions.

To recall, in May Jelena McWilliams indicated that the FDIC wanted to know more about cryptocurrencies: “We at the FDIC have been closely watching the developments in cryptocurrencies. And we plan to issue an information request to learn more.

By that time, McWilliams noted that fintech firms have been getting more involved in the U.S. banking sector. Particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore, the FDIC wants these fintech firms to collaborate with banks.

Regulators develop guidelines for banks

In this way, an inter-institutional team of banking regulators in the United States made up of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Federal Reserve (FED) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), are joining forces to develop a regulatory roadmap. For banks to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their service offerings.

“My goal in this institutional group is to provide a way for banks to act as custodians of cryptocurrencies.”

Specifically, Jelena McWilliams, speaking at the Money 20/20 Financial Technology Conference, said that US banking regulators are working on precise guidelines. For banks interested in interacting with cryptocurrencies.

“I think we need to allow banks to enter this space, while properly managing and mitigating risk. If we do not carry this activity within the banks, it will take place outside the banks. And then they won’t be able to regulate it.

However, McWilliams also highlighted obstacles in issuing guidelines that would incorporate cryptocurrencies in banks. The biggest challenge would be volatility.

«The problem there is, the valuation of these assets and the fluctuation in their value that can be almost daily. You have to decide what type of capital and liquidation treatment to assign to those balance sheet holdings. ‘

According to Michael Saylor: “When the big American banks can keep Bitcoin on their balance sheets, everyone will want to buy it. No one will need to sell it and you will not be able to afford it.

When large US banks are able to hold #bitcoin on their balance sheets, everyone will want to buy it, no one will need to sell it, and you won’t be able to afford it. Https://t.co/x4NfSt00m4 – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) October 26, 2021

Some already offer services related to cryptocurrencies

In fact, some of the main banks and financial services in the country have not avoided offering these services. For example, Mastercard announced that it would soon allow merchants, banks and Fintech in the United States to offer cryptocurrency services and products on its network.

Likewise, US Bank earlier this month launched a crypto custody service for fund managers.

Similarly, in July JPMorgan Chase allowed its wealth management clients to access crypto funds.

Finally, if a federal roadmap comes to fruition, could it spark a new wave of crypto adoption? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I close with this phrase by Bruce Lee: “How you think you will become.”

