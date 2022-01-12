Jenna jameson She became famous for her multiple participations in the adult film industry to the point that she was described as “the queen of porn.” Today the sensual 47-year-old actress faces a health challenge: cannot walk; have Guillain-Barré Syndrome. The medical literature explains how this syndrome is acquired and how it develops.

It all started a few days ago when Jameson’s husband, Lior bitton, explained on Instagram that the actress had come to the hospital with continuous vomiting for two weeks. Two days later her legs stopped supporting her, so she couldn’t walk. He returned to the hospital where the doctors gave him a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a serious autoimmune disorder that occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks part of the peripheral nervous system, leading to muscle weakness or paralysis along with other symptoms.

The National Library of Medicine of the United States explains that, generally, this syndrome It is acquired after having a viral or bacterial infection such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, HIV, herpes, mononucleosis, or COVID-19, although the exact cause is unknown.

This condition can occur at any age, but is most common between the ages of 30 and 50. Guillain-Barré damages the nerves and, more often, the covering of the nerve called myelin, causing demyelination that causes slowing of nerve signals or partial nerve dysfunction.

Guillain-Barré symptoms

Signs of this disorder quickly get worse. Paralysis begins in the legs and then affects the arms on both sides of the body. In addition, there is a loss of reflexes, numbness, muscle tenderness or pain, uncoordinated movement, low blood pressure and abnormal heart rate.

There is no specific treatment for Guillain-Barré, but intravenous immune globulin and plasmapheresis can help improve symptoms. The good news is that most people survive and make a full recovery as time passed.

How Jenna Jameson is

The actress remains in the hospital and you have already started immunoglobulin treatment. In an Instagram video, Jameson herself appreciates the displays of affection from her followers, explains her health situation and rules out that her problem has been derived from having received a vaccine.

