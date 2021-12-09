Jenni Rivera in an interview, “I’m risking my life” | Instagram

Did you know that she had little time left? The Diva of the Band, Jenni Rivera knew that her life was at risk and she made it known in an interview in which she and her interviewer, Pepe Garza, hoped that she would never go out to the light.

As an indication of what could happen to him, Jenni Rivera was interviewed by the famous journalist and close friend to leave a precedent that her life was at risk and it was something that singers were suffering in Mexico.

In the words of the interpreter of Unforgettable, her life was at risk every weekend that she went to Mexican territory and she continued doing it only for the love of her audience.

Every weekend that I am working in Mexico I am risking my life … I continue to do this for the love of what one does and the love I have for my audience, shared Jenni.

This strong interview came to light years after the departure of the Mexican regional diva, in 2019, in a broadcast that Pepe Garza made with two of the artist’s children present.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW HERE

Jenni Rivera and in an interview, “I am risking my life.” Photo: Instagram.

The beginning of the audio reveals the strength of the message that Jenni Rivera wanted to leave, as Elisa Beristain’s husband can be heard indicating that they hoped it would never come to light and that it was about what many singers lived day to day in Mexico .

It is an interview that we hope will never air. There is a situation in Mexico that is putting the lives of many artists at risk.

Chiquis Rivera shared with Garza that her mother told them on one occasion of a call that warned her not to appear in Mexico City, but her mother showed her face and went, fortunately she returned home safely.

In the audio you can hear that Jenni Rivera It indicates the reason why she decided to conduct the interview, since a person who was performing a dance with her had been contacted by the FBI about certain threats against her.