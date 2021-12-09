This December 9 is 9 years about what Jenni Rivera lost his life in a tragic plane crash while returning to Mexico City after giving a concert in Monterrey Mexico, so the fans remember who was one of the most important artists within the Mexican regional genre.

Known as ‘Diva of the band’ He had a career surrounded by controversy, but more than successes, since it is estimated that he sold 25 million records in United States and Mexico? which makes her the most important Sinaloan band performer.?

Even several media of international stature labeled her as the most important and best-selling female figure of her gender. In addition to being nominated for four Grammy awards.

The themes of her songs made the artist one of the favorites in the meetings of Mexicans, and that she won a loyal legion of fans who until now celebrate her life and her music.

But that was not all, well Dolores Janney Rivera Saavedra He also ventured into the world of reality shows and television production and conduction.

His tragic death

The surprising death of the one born in California, United States, It shocked the Mexican public at the moment when the singer was at the highest point of her career.

On December 9, 2012, after crowding the Monterrey Arena, Jenni boarded her plane Learjeat 25 registration N325MC, heading to the Toluca airport without knowing that his dreams would be truncated that night.

Just a few minutes after taking off from the airport in Monterrey, contact was lost with the aircraft in which they were also traveling. Arturo rivera, representative of Jenni; Mario Macias, his lawyer; Jacob Llenares, your makeup artist; Gerardo “N” and the pilots Miguel Perez and Alejandro Torres.

At that moment they started hours of anguish for family and followers Jenni until the tragedy was confirmed.

The following Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) reported that they had found the plane at the ranch “El Tejocote”, which was shattered, in addition to confirming that there were no survivors.

Since then, fans have remembered with pain, but also with resilience the death of one of their greatest idols at 43 years of age.

