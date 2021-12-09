. Jenni Rivera’s youngest son thought she was alive after the plane crash

This December 9 marks the nine years of the tragic death of the singer Jenni Rivera, who lost her life in a plane crash in Mexico in 2012. And the fans remembered how her youngest son, Jhonny Angel López, starred in one of the moments more painful on the day of the tragedy, which broke the hearts of many followers of the artist.

At that time, the young man, who last February turned 20, in the midst of the anguish generated by the news of the fall of the private plane in which the Diva de la Banda was traveling, resorted to the networks to ensure that his mother was had saved and was alive.

Johnny Angel, at that time only 11 years old, moved by the hope that his mother had not passed away, and after the confusion that all kinds of press information generated in him, he turned to his Twitter to say that his Mom was safe.

This is how the Jenni Rivera accident happened – Univision News. Univision Investiga highlighted that the plane operator did not allow the failures to be noted in the blog.

“I know they are alive. They are coming ”, was the heartbreaking message from the boy, just when the rest of the family had already accepted that the incident had left no survivors.

In another message, the boy, who refused to accept that the singer had lost her life in such a tragic way, insisted that despite the fact that the media and the authorities had already revealed that no one had been saved, his mother was still alive.

What happened the day of Jenni Rivera's accident? Mario Perea, a correspondent in LA, interviewed those involved in the disaster that killed Jenni Rivera and tells us the secrets of the accident.

“My mom is alive. She is not dead, ”Johnny insisted, immediately generating all kinds of encouraging comments from Jenni’s fans, who were very concerned about the episode of denial in which the child was and the trauma that such news had caused at.

The interpreter of “Ovarios” died after the aircraft in which she was traveling crashed in the company of several members of her work team, in the municipality of Iturbide, Nuevo León state.

Doña Rosa throws herself against the youngest son of Jenni Rivera. The matriarch of the Rivera clan, Doña Rosa, spoke about the audit that Jenni Rivera's children demand that their aunt Rosie be made for the handling of the singer's inheritance and threw some darts against her grandson Johnny López.

Chiquis Rivera’s mother had just given a concert at the Arena Monterrey, when the aircraft, a Learjet 25, carrying six other passengers, crashed. The aircraft took off from the Monterey airport at 3:20 am on December 9 and was heading to the city of Toluca, Mexico, where it would make an appearance on La Voz México. About 15 minutes after taking off, contact with the plane was lost and hours later the wreckage of the plane was found.

To this day, multiple theories and hypotheses continue to surround the causes of the accident that were not precisely determined, apart from the fact that it was a “loss of control of the aircraft for undetermined reasons.”

