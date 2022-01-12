“Jenni Rivera speaks”, fears the death of one of her brothers | AP

Currently Jenni Rivera’s family is going through really critical moments, in which it has been made clear that money has ended up separating one of the most famous families in the show.

On the occasion of the hard times of the Rivera family, Gossip No Like once approached Dr. Rob to contact the beloved Diva de la Banda Jenni Rivera and he will talk about what is happening, the result shook even Javier Ceriani himself.

The Argentine journalist asked the expert to contact people from beyond to connect with the interpreter of In exchange for what and question her about the situation of her family, while Ceriani expected him to talk to him about money, he spoke of much stronger things.

Dr. Rob felt really bad and his physical appearance was left by the evidence, as he assures that he feels firsthand what the person with whom he is contacting feels, the expert assures that Jenni Rivera is extremely anxious.

The guest of Gossip No Like shared that what worries the singer the most is that if her brothers continue the same they could end up like her, she fears the death of one of them and indicated that they know very well how and why she ended up in the most there, indicating that it was “the cartel.”

Dr. Rob stressed that Jenni was really concerned that one of her siblings might pass away and reiterated this in their connection. It would also make it clear that the family of the famous Diva de la Banda would know what really happened to her.

Regarding the money problem that currently has the famous family in controversy, Jenni Rivera supposedly he would have indicated that he is not going to talk about whether someone stole or not, because he does not want to harm his family, but what he did indicate is that much more money would be missing than what has been handled.

When asked if the Rivera family will be united again, Dr. Rob assured that the interpreter assures that this will be the case, that they will finally win the family union after all the troubles they are going through.

The Great Lady would have asked her children to endure and it will be a short time for everything to settle down; however, for whom he fears is for his brothers. Dr. Rob’s appearances in Gossip No Like always give a lot to talk about and strong revelations.

Elisa Beristain has assured not to believe in these situations; However, respect those who do and the person in charge of contacting the expert who has even been approached by the FBI, according to the famous show program, has been Javier Ceriani.