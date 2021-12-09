Jenni Rivera sends a message to her brother through an interpreter | .

It is the mourning anniversary of Jenni Rivera, her brother Gustavo she had a channeling with Tania Karam, who connected her with the angels and supposedly received a message directly from her sister “the diva of the band.”

His brother was in charge of attending the popular program “The Sun rises”, where he was questioned by Tania, who asked him if he knew who was the person who betrayed the famous just before losing his life on the plane.

Gustavo answered very shocked that he could not answer, that perhaps if there were no cameras if he could but that in the middle of the program he could not, which is something very personal.

The interpreter, Tania karam, assured that he received a message that says “It’s that all my intuition tells me and I can’t believe it, I need you to tell me, I know they betrayed me and I no longer care who it was, what I care to know If it is also someone from my family, it breaks my heart to think that someone from my own family could hate me so much, please talk to me! ”, assuring that she was the same Jenny who knows communicated.

After hearing these words Gustavo was very surprised and asked the person that they have to speak outside the cameras, because it is something so personal for the one who assures that he cannot speak many things into a microphone, for him the family comes first about money, fame, power or anything else, situations that you have to talk about in a circle and that cannot get out of there.

“What you are saying to me are questions that I have already thought a lot about, they are things that I have seen, I have spoken, there are people around me who have spoken about it, they know how I feel and I do not know where Jenni is right now , but she knows everything I do ”, commented her brother.

Tania Karam tells her family member that the Regional Mexican singer did not want to pressure him with so many questions, she simply wanted to tell him how much she loves him and ask him to be aware of his children, she considers that they have not received all the money that corresponds to them.

“She wants her children to receive more, perhaps they are not receiving totally and she asks me to tell you that she has already forgiven her, that the peace of God embraces her and that her heart is full of gratitude and peace for her family, that has had a process. ‘Now from where I am I reach many more people,’ “Karam assured that those words were what Jenni Rivera said to communicate to her audience.