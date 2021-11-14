It is no secret to anyone that Jenni Rivera’s love life always lived under the shadow of infidelity and mistreatment, and proof of this was the father of her older daughters.

José Trinidad Marín is in prison after the interpreter denounced him for sexually abusing the singer Chiquis and her sister Rosie when they were still children.

The trial was quite controversial, but the singer did not rest until “Trino” was sentenced and imprisoned, and she could never forgive him, something that her daughters did despite what she thought.

The trial was televised and a severe blow to the Rivera family. Photo: YouTube

However, time could not give her a new opportunity, as she believed she had found the ideal man next to Esteban Loaiza, whom she married in 2010.

After two years together, a new betrayal arrived, as it was rumored that the singer would separate from him because his eldest daughter, Chiquis Rivera, had a relationship with the former baseball player.

Although the accusations were denied at all times by their daughter, they never had the opportunity to clarify the matter, because only a few months later life would play a very bad bet.

The singer thought she was having another chance at love. Photo: IG / univision

The career of the famous “Diva de la banda” was cut short after her tragic death in December 2012, as the plane in which she was traveling crashed, killing everyone on board.

The singer Chiquis Rivera has had to carry on her back knowing that her mother left annoyed with her, because she always assured that she never had anything with Loaiza.

In addition to that and before her death, the “Great Lady” would also have blamed her husband for opening her safe and stealing money, but the facts were never verified.

The star died angry with her eldest daughter. Photo: YouTube

But now, Esteban Loaiza has returned to the tabloids, assuring that he fears for his life just a few months after being released from prison.

Esteban Loaiza wants to live in the USA because he fears for his life

It should be noted that it was in March 2019 when the former athlete received a 36-month sentence since he admitted possessing 20 kilos of cocaine with the intention of distributing it in the United States.

Therefore, he had to serve his sentence and remained in prison until last August when he was released for good behavior, and he was notified that upon his departure he was going to be deported to Mexico.

It is worth mentioning that the ex-husband of the “Diva of the band” was notified that he had been credited 92 days of time served and that he had earned a credit of 162 days for good behavior.

The baseball player wants to continue with his life in the US Photo: Cuartoscuro

Since his release, the 49-year-old has gone to live across the southern border of the United States, but a request he has requested could change his fate.

The athlete requested political asylum from the US government, as he seeks to return to live in the country where he was detained since he considers that his life is in danger while in Tijuana.

And it is that according to what was made known in various media, Esteban wants to get his life back, and once he is free he wants to do things well but in the United States.

Loaiza does not seek the support of the Rivera family. Photo: IG /

loaizagroup

