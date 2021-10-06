Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler together in a new movie | Instagram

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that actress Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler They will live one more adventure on the Netflix platform and it is in fact that they are already surprised to see them together, because their films are always the best.

In fact, it is the third film that brings together the two famous Hollywood actors and will be found within the red logo platform.

There is no doubt that Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler make up a formula for sure success when we talk about movies.

The two Hollywood stars combine not only creativity and humor, but they exude a lot of chemistry every time they appear on screen.

After their last project in 2019, Munder Mistery, both will meet in a new adventure that already excites their fans.

The streaming platform Netflix confirmed that the two actors will meet in the sequel to the hit film Munder Mistery, although without revealing further details of the new plot or characters in the cast.

“Take your passport because Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back for another international adventure full of intrigue and mischief.”

Unfortunately, very little is known about the project beyond that it could reach the platform in early 2022.

On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston now shines on the Apple Plus platform where a new season of the tragicomic series The Morning Show has been released in which she is accompanied by the famous Reese Witherspoon, in addition to other talents such as Steve Carell.

“Munder Mistery” certainly caught audiences with a funny story that also combined with drama and suspense.

In fact, in its first week of release alone it was seen by at least 30 million subscribers, according to figures from The Guardian.

The story of “Nick Spitz”, the policeman with a dream of being a detective who manages to take his wife on a trip to Europe on a late honeymoon.

On the plane they run into a millionaire gentleman who ends up inviting them to his luxurious private yacht and thus they end up involved in the investigation of an unexpected murder on board, which makes all the passengers guilty or accomplices.