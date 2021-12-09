Don’t look up – 65% will be hitting theaters and Netflix very soon. The film is directed by Adam McKay, who is best known for films like La Gran Apue $ ta – 88%, Replacement Police – 79% and The Vice President: Beyond Power – 69%, and starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. In addition, other renowned celebrities such as Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill complete the cast. While Lawrence was promoting this new comedy on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Oscar-winning actress, revealed to Colbert than working with the also Oscar winner, Leonardo Dicaprio, and Timothée Chalamet it was “hell”.

During the conversation, the protagonist of The Hunger Games saga – 84% remembered a particular day on the set of Don’t look up in which DiCaprio and Chalamet they had driven her crazy. The situation that caused Lawrence What happened so bad was when the three interpreters were together in a car, heading towards a location, and from how the actress tells it, it doesn’t seem like it was a pleasant trip. Jennifer said the following:

Timothée was excited to be away from home after confinement from the pandemic. I think it was something like his first scene. And Leo had chosen the song that was playing in the car and he was like, ‘You know, this song is about, you know, blah blah blah. I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell.

However, she made it clear that despite her frustrations and the hellish moment she spent with Leo and Timothée That day, she really enjoyed working with these two actors and other cast members, especially with Meryl streep, Jonah hill, Tyler perry, Chris Evans and Jonah hill.

Jennifer is an American actress who ranked as the highest paid in Hollywood in 2015 and 2016, with her films grossing more than $ 6 billion worldwide to date. His popularity is no joke, as he appeared on Time’s World 100 Most Influential People list in 2013 and on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list from 2013 to 2016.

With only 22 years old, Lawrence she won the Academy Award for Best Actress, becoming the second-youngest winner of the award. Later he obtained other recognitions, among them the BAFTA award, the Golden Globe, the SAG and many more. Currently, he continues to be one of the most outstanding personalities in the world of cinema, now venturing into streaming content, it is expected that Don’t look up be one of the best films on the platform this year.

Don’t look up It opens on December 9 in theaters and on Netflix on December 22. It is a satirical science fiction film written, produced and directed by Adam McKay. Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence They play two low-level astronomers trying to warn humanity and world leaders, through a media tour, about an asteroid on its way to destroy Earth. The film satirically tackles the issue of the climate change crisis.

