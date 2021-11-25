Jennifer Lawrence and the reason why she walked away from acting

Apparently the famous actress Jennifer Lawrence felt that she was no longer doing things well in acting after great successes in Hollywood, so she decided to move away for a while.

After so much waiting, Jennifer Lawrence finally broke her silence about the reason that led her to take a break from the performance, and the pressure on her had a lot to do with it.

And it is that after having received numerous compliments, she had a season of strong bad comments that led to her collapse.

The famous woman who, even a few days ago, announced that “Vivirá trauma forever ”due to the leakage of her private photos, she pointed out in an interview that the pressure of criticism led her to withdraw from acting.

It may interest you: Don’t Look Up trailer arrives, with Leo Dicaprio and Chalamet

The protagonist of The Hunger Games explained that, after winning an Oscar, and having been praised on several occasions by critics, and by fans, there was a moment in her career that received negative reviews, and her films did not generate the expected reactions.

I think everyone has had enough of me. I got tired of myself. He had just reached a point where he couldn’t do anything right. If he was walking a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t he run?’ He told Vanity Fair.

The famous, who by the way is pregnant, has put aside her break in the world of acting to star in a movie with Leonardo Dicaprio, and the first trailer for the film Don’t Look Up gives us a glimpse of it.

It should be noted that the film will be released through the Netflix streaming platform, and could be one of the films considered for the delivery of the Oscar 2022.

On the other hand, Lawrence recently recognized the courage of Johansson, who turned 37 years old between lawsuits and a new project at Marvel, for taking legal action against the media emporium when she was in her last weeks of pregnancy.

And, as you may remember, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for the premiere of “Black Widow” in theaters and the streaming platform, Disney Plus, which affected the actress’s earnings.

This is how Johansson’s agreement with Disney stipulated that the actress would receive a percentage of the profits at the box office for “Black Widow”, however, the streaming premiere would have decreased the net income of the film.

Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, received no income from the streaming launch, and thankfully, an agreement between the two has ended the lawsuit.