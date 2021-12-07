Jennifer Lawrence talks about expecting her first baby

Finally, the famous actress Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about expecting her first baby and this was at the premiere of Don’t Look Up, something that many have undoubtedly been waiting for for a long time.

That’s right, during the premiere of “Don’t Look Up” the actress, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her pregnancy and how happy he is to work with Meryl Streep.

The 31-year-old actress looked extremely radiant on the red carpet for the movie “Don’t Look Up,” alongside her partner and co-star, Leonardo Dicaprio, this Sunday.

In the course, she had an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” and they asked her about what excited her the most about the show. maternity, responding with his characteristic sense of humor:

It may interest you: Jennifer Lawrence and the reason why she left acting

I don’t know, I’ll have to find out! “

What she did say was how happy it made her to share a movie with a gorgeous actress like Meryl Streep:

She is the greatest actress who ever lived, and when you look at her in person, it only confirms it. I think I was more dazzled to be around Ariana Grande because our worlds hardly collide with that of musicians, and what she does is very different. “

On the other hand, the famous actress Jennifer Lawrence is married to Cooke Marooney, the couple announced their relationship in 2018, in 2019 they got engaged and in October of that same year they got married.

Although the wedding was very discreet, and was attended by personalities, such as Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Kris Jenner.

Jennifer Lawrence knew that sCooke Maroney was the man of her life from the first day she met him.

He is the best person I have ever met. I know it sounds really stupid, but it is. I am very honored to become Mrs. Maroney, ”she reveals.

They met thanks to the fact that one of the actress’s best friends, Laura Simpson, introduced them.

Since then they have not separated and it was during the month of February when it was learned that the protagonist of the film The Hunger Games had become engaged to the prestigious gallery owner, as she was more in love than ever.