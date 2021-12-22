Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck, show off a flirty photo | AP

One of the most famous couples in entertainment is undoubtedly the actor and director Ben affleck as well as the beautiful actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, appear together in a Photo from an event they attended showing off their beauty.

So much Jennifer Lopez As Ben Affleck looked spectacular, it is more than evident with a couple of famous personalities of the show, who have the opportunity to look like characters from fairy tales.

It was the Bronxs Diva’s stylist Rob Zangargi who was working with her throughout 2021, in the images she shared, she stated that it had been a fairly productive year, with which Jlo herself immediately shared on her Instagram.

The photos the fashion stylist had shared in their stories, so when tagging Jennifer Lopez She decided to share them too, stating that it had indeed been a very good year, especially since she gave herself another chance with Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever | Instagram jlo

In one of the images we see them posing on a red carpet, the singer and performer of “On The Floor” is wearing a beautiful white dress with details on the neck, which is quite deep, in silver stones.

It is no secret to anyone that Marc Anthony’s ex-wife loves to wear white, we constantly see her posing at different important events with white garments.

In the second image that surely not only that but a couple of others were circulating on the Internet since they were seen together at the Venice Film Festival to be present at the premiere of the film “The Last Duel”.

Film that by the way Ben appears next to his best friend Matt Damon, both of whom are also writers of the same with Nicole Holofcenter, the premiere of the film was on October 15.

As you will remember Jennifer was wearing a two-piece outfit, so she showed her abdomen, the garments were brown, made up of a long-sleeved top and a high neck, as well as a very elegant long skirt.

Jennifer Lopez’s “Hassle” with Ben Affleck

Thanks to the fact that the businesswoman, singer, model, dancer and actress shared these photos on her Instagram, for millions it was proof that the supposed annoyance she felt towards Ben Affleck were just rumors.

If you wonder why she was “upset” with her boyfriend, it was because of a statement she made in an interview about her ex-wife Jennifer Garner where she stated that she felt trapped in their marriage; Fortunately everything has been clarified between the couple.