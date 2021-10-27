Jennifer Lopez and “all” the love partners she has ever had | .

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez continues to delight her fans and surprise with her excellent taste in clothing as well as in choosing a partner, surely you will be interested in knowing a little more about some of the couples she has had throughout her career.

Jennifer Lopez She began her career in 1986, not only did her name as a celebrity star immediately start to attract attention among the public, but her beauty and striking figure also did.

It was thus that within a short time her admirers began to see her accompanied by other personalities and there were certain men who became her partners.

Jennifer Lopez and “all” the love partners she has ever had | AP

According to the fame and popularity of JLo It was on the rise, with each of the projects in which he has participated he has only done more than just grow in the entertainment world both in music and in movies.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian shows off her fitted figure with Fendi garments

As expected, her fame was not only limited to her alone, but also to the couples with whom she has had love relationships, she has been married several times, she has had fiancees and also boyfriends, we will share some names with you right away.

1

Ben affleck

The American actor is currently her boyfriend, their love story is known all over the world, as they were dating in 2002, they even got engaged, but they broke up in 2004 and 17 years later they reconciled.

2

Alex Rodriguez

The former player conquered Jennifer Lopez and managed to win her heart for 4 years, they also got engaged and their wedding never took place, it is said that the reason was some infidelity on the part of A-Rod.

3

Marc Anthony

The famous Puerto Rican singer was Jlo’s husband for 10 years, it was even with him that he had his two twin children Emme and Max, to date they continue to have a very good relationship.

4

Drake

The American singer also had a love relationship with this beauty of Puerto Rican descent, it is said that their courtship lasted one year from 2016 to 2017.

5

Sean John Combs

Better known as Diddy, he was one of Lopez’s couples who had a great influence on his music career, despite the fact that their relationship was relatively short, from 1999 to 2001.

6

Chris judd

Chris Judd is an American choreographer and actor who was the husband of the Bronxs diva from 1999 to 2001, surely his divorce was associated with Diddy with whom he is also dating.

7

Ojani Noa

Actor Ojani Noa is known as Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, he is of Cuban origin and although they only lasted a year, it is said that their divorce was somewhat turbulent.