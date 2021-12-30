1/4

Jennifer Lopez is also known as JLo | AP

Ben Affleck is also a screenwriter and director as well as an actor | AP

Since the couple returned, they are seen to be most in love | AP

Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner | .

One of the famous star couples that has moved the public the most since their reconciliation have been Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, we will share part of the chronology of his love from the beginning to date.

Jennifer Lopez’s courtship and the protagonist of ARGO were separated for 17 years, and at the beginning of this year, they gave themselves the opportunity to return taking advantage of the fact that the two were single, their love story is acclaimed by millions.

It was in 2001 when this beautiful couple that the fans decided to baptize them together with the nickname of “Bennifer”, which is the combination of their names.

The love between the couple began in 2001, when their careers were at their best, or at least it was the beginning of their success, Jennifer Lopez was already recognized for her performance in Selena in 1997, when she met her boyfriend both were already two important personalities.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the perfect couple for millions | Instagram

You may even remember that the actor appears next to the Diva of the Bronxs in his official video “Jenny From The Block”, both were engaged, but in 2003 they decided to end due to media harassment, that is the official version that has been handled .

Reunion after 17 years apart

During these years each of the two made their lives, married and had children, Jennifer with Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and Ben with Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

In an interview the actor mentioned that despite being separated they never stopped communicating, they became good friends and from time to time they chatted while chatting, in May 2021, we began to see them together again.

As you will remember, JLo was engaged to Álex Rodríguez, however the couple announced their breakup in an Instagram post, a few days later we began to see the singer and businesswoman dating her ex-boyfriend.

It was from May that they were officially seen together on public roads, by then the suspicions about their relationship were already more than evident.

On Jennifer’s birthday on July 24, they were seen together, in a publication that she shared giving her courtship clear, since then they have been seen in countless public events, giving each other support and showing their love without any penalty.