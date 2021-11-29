Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, their love is “meant to be” | .

Without a doubt, reconciliations between celebrities can be quite interesting, especially when it comes to two greats of the film industry like Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleckThe singer recently claimed that their relationship is meant to be.

After 17 years since their separation, we saw them again at the beginning of the year, especially continuously when the relationship of Jennifer Lopez and Álex Rodríguez began to have cracks.

Interestingly, once the breakup of the beautiful businesswoman and celebrity personality was made public, rumors about a possible reconciliation with Ben Affleck immediately began to appear, especially since we began to see them together continuously.

It may interest you: Ricky Martin shows tattoos in a flirty photo from Miami

Despite the suspicions and evidence, the couple did not confirm anything, this was done by JLo herself when she had her birthday on July 24, because she shared some photographs enjoying a trip with her ex-partner, thereby confirming their reconciliation.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, their love is “meant to be” | .

Since they restarted their courtship each opportunity they have to appear together at events, they are extremely in love, happy and radiant, without a doubt for their millions of fans, the two are the perfect couple.

As the 4 months have passed since they confirmed their relationship, we have seen more radiant Jennifer Lopez than in the 4 years she was with her fiancé Álex Rodríguez, also known as A-Rod.

Solid relationship of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

As you well know, despite the fact that they keep many work appointments and projects to develop the couple who some call as: Bennifer, always find a way to spend time together.

They recently spent Thanksgiving together, including being with Ben’s ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

Jlo and Affleck have built a pretty solid relationship, she herself affirms that they are destined to be together, surely they marry or not their relationship will be prolific and loving as we have observed it for a long time.

A close source commented to the famous People magazine that the couple still do not have plans for Christmas, as parents are surely interested in living with their children on a very important date, surely they will solve it soon and perhaps surprise us as they just did. .

For a couple of weeks that the businesswoman has been working in Canada, separated from her loved ones, together when she finishes this project she will take a well-deserved vacation.