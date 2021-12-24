2021 is leaving, but not without leaving a beautiful mark on the hearts of some famous people. And it is that this year Cupid did not rest and did his thing among celebrities, targeting personalities that we would not expect, such as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis barker; or rediscovering the great love of his life as happened with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Nor did he escape making Rauw Alejandro’s crush with Rosalía come true; and love crossed the big screen with Tom holland Y Zendaya. Find out what other couples are leaving us in 2021!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

It was the big surprise of the year. And it is that in 2021 JLo started it committed to Alex Rodriguez while Ben seemed in love with Ana de Armas. But the couple decided to leave everything behind to recover that relationship that they left unfinished in 2004, when they went their separate ways after having canceled their wedding and engagement.

The world could not believe that once again I was seeing Bennifer on the streets, proving that no matter what direction you take in life, second chances exist when there is real love!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

In their time apart, Ben married



Jennifer garner

and had three children: Violet, Seraphina Y Samuel. JLo also got married, she with Marc Anthony, with whom she had her twins Max Y Emme. And although there are other important stories to tell along the way, today the one that attracts the most attention is the one that lives with a happy ending, together, sharing life with their children and leaving fans waiting for a new commitment and, finally, the wedding we have waited for almost 20 years!

Nicky Jam and Genesis Aleska

The singer, very much like JLo, at the beginning of the year also had different plans with someone else. But fate had another play in store and after announcing his singleness in February, Cupid had his arrow ready for the heart of Genesis Aleska.

Nicky Jam and Genesis Aleska

The couple confirmed their dating in September after several months of rumors. The two had known each other virtually since 2018, but it was until recently that the spark arose when she was near the famous restaurant and went to try the food that everyone talks about. Although that day they did not meet in person, they did not stop writing, messages that conquered Nicky, who went in search of Genesis in one of his coincidences in California. Since then they are inseparable!

Rosalía and Raw Alejandro

Never lose hope of conquering your crush. That is the lesson we learned from Rauw Alejandro, who in 2021 managed to conquer the heart of the girl he likes so much, Rosalía.

For a couple of years, Rauw shouted it from the rooftops: “I have a crush with Rosalía.” Statement that we heard him again in other interviews, even last year: “I’m not going to lie to you, for me, Rosalía is beautiful. For me it is the most beautiful there is “. And little by little their fight paid off.

Rosalía and Raw Alejandro

The couple unleashed the rumors of romance this summer, and it was until the end of September, on the 28th birthday of the Spanish, that they made their courtship public. Since then they have not stopped seeing them as happy and Rauw could not close the year better than with the woman he loves in his arms.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

After finally saying goodbye to the cameras and the reality show that led her family to fame, Kourtney Kardashian fell into the hands of Cupid. The oldest of the famous sisters started a relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Both had known each other for a long time, but it was until 2021 that they were carried away by feelings, forming one of the most famous couples of the year for their great displays of love.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

In no time, Kourtney managed to end the fears of the artist, who had not traveled by plane since an accident that almost cost him his life. Confident and at the hand of his girlfriend, Travis discovered a new world in which everything is possible in the name of love.

The couple got engaged in mid-October with a most romantic setting: on the seashore in California, surrounded by red roses, candles and with a ring made up of a 15-carat diamond valued at a million dollars. Of course, she said yes.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

The romance of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Zendaya’s MJ managed to cross the big screen to give us one of the favorite couples of the moment. Although their relationship was an open secret, the protagonists of No Way Home had not made their romance public to keep that detail of their lives private.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Despite everything, Tom does not stop praising his girl and posts photos of her at the events he must attend, always leaving comments that reveal how in love he is with “his MJ”.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

On the love scene, Kim Kardashian was very busy this year. She started 2021 with the news of her divorce from Kanye West, the father of her four children. And for a few weeks, the idea of ​​them getting back together is more and more distant – despite Kanye’s wishes. The businesswoman and socialite began dating Pete Davidson, who was Ariana Grande’s fiancé.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The couple seems to be on the right track. In addition to being seen together and very funny, the Saturday Night Live comedian already poses with Kim’s family.

Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha

Their relationship began in 2018, but it was until 2021 that they made it public. The singer and producer shouted their romance to the world in Fran Rozzano’s Inédito video, and the story took flight.

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina

Days after announcing their engagement, the couple revealed that they were in sweet expectation of their first daughter together. Little Vida Isabelle was born in May, making it the biggest reason for both of them to smile.

Gaby Espino and Miguel Mawad

Gaby Espino wanted to stay away from rumors, so she has made public her relationship with businessman Miguel Mawad. The actress gradually publishes photos with him, showing how happy they are when they are together.

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer returned with all this year to win back her audience, and by the way the heart of Rich Paul. They both accepted that it all started in a business meeting, and today they are so happy!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still at that stage where they have not made their romance officially public, but by now everyone knows that there is something between the two. Especially because they were seen together and hand in hand at the wedding of a friend of the singer.

Manuel Mijares and Pita de la Vega

Lucero’s ex-husband leaves little to the public eye when it comes to romances, but a few days ago the presence of one woman in particular drew attention. It is about Lupita de la Vega, a businesswoman who seems to have stolen the singer’s heart and who is the sister of Alejandra de la Vega, owner of the Bravos de Juárez soccer team, daughters of the late businessman Federico de la Vega Matthews. Although the couple began their romance three decades ago, it is until now that they are in the news again.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

No one expected to see Zoë in love with Channing, much less after the actor put an end to his relationship with Jessie J. However, their paths crossed thanks to the film Pussy Island and today they are together, happy and hand in hand.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

On Valentine’s Day, the former Disney star announced her relationship with baseball player Cole Tucker. Your photos together are a true declaration of love!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners resumed her relationship with Travis Scott after they separated after the birth of their daughter, Stormi. The couple resumed their relationship in 2021 and did it with everything! Kylie is in the last months of her second sweet wait, a little brother or sister that will arrive at the end of January or beginning of February, just to celebrate Stormi’s birthday!

Alejandro Fernández and Karla Laveaga

His love story began to be written almost 10 years ago. But this year they shouted their love louder than ever to the whole world. By September, on Karla’s 31st birthday, the definitive clues were already looming that the couple had resumed their relationship. Today they are inseparable again.