Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have a millionaire wedding | AP

The celebrity couple that has caused a great sensation in Hollywood is the one conformed by the actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben affleck, of whom by the way it is said that their wedding would cost millions of dollars.

Something that millions of people among fans, media and Internet users have expected after their reconciliation is what they left pending, their wedding! As you may know, Ben Affleck gave the engagement ring in 2003 to the singer performing “On The Floor.”

However, the couple ended their relationship in 2004, by the time they broke up they were known to millions as Bennifer, I finish that today it became a trend again.

Like Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt were “The Couple”, surprisingly after 17 years of separation JLo and Affleck reconciled, from this moment the popularity of both began to grow especially when some assumptions have been made about their wedding.

People say that Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend are planning a huge wedding party that will cost 60 million dollars, there is no doubt that this will be an iconic marriage.

The couple has more than shown that second chances are worth it, as long as the separation has turned out well, as it happened with them, because their separation was due to external things and not due to lack of love.

This information was shared by a famous magazine, according to the statements made by a person close to the couple, who wants to celebrate in a big way, it has even been mentioned that their wedding celebration will last 6 days.

The guest list will surely be quite long, but according to this source we will obviously find Matt Damon who is Ben Affleck’s best friend.

Another of the famous guests will be Oprah Winfrey, who is said to have offered her mansion in Montesito, California for the wedding reception there, however this would be one of the venues where her wedding would take place.

It has also been mentioned that the couple have been looking at some mansion options for their new home, it is said that they could close a deal on one that costs 85 million dollars.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck being together always project their mutual support as well as the love that they reflect whenever they appear in publications, social networks or are captured by some paparazzi.