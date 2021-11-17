Jennifer Lopez, they say has a curious habit when going to the toilet | Instagram

Recently, news was shared that perhaps few knew and that is that Jennifer Lopez, according to what they say, has a certain mania when going to the WC like anyone else, however being a diva the service staff is probably a bit upset by JLo’s requests.

It is no secret to anyone that Jennifer Lopez The famous actress and singer of Puerto Rican descent, makes certain demands for her appearances on tours and international concerts.

This type of request could not be absent when attending a new place where the interpreter of “On The Floor” will make some presentations along with a spectacular show, as they usually do.

It may interest you: Taylor Lautner, Twilight actor announces that he will get married soon

Undoubtedly something that could not be missing for Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend is the details of the rooms where she is staying, it is said that one of the specific requirements is the bathroom.

The place where anyone would make their needs, for Jennifer Lopez they have to be perfect and surely she does not skimp on prices, since she has for that and more.

It is said that the bathroom in the room of the actress In addition to being completely clean, it must have a completely new toilet, as well as the bathroom decoration, the most curious thing is that within the requirements it also requests a specific brand of toilet paper.

Jennifer Lopez, they say has a curious habit when going to the toilet | AP

Surely more than a celebrity of the stature of JLo will have made a special request, as with Beyoncé, for her part, the protagonist of Hustlers requires using only Haneshibo paper, which, as you can see in her name, is of Japanese origin.

In addition to the specific brand of paper that by the way should also be found in the rooms of the production equipment of Jennifer Lopez.

Continuing with the demands made by the singer and star of Marry Me, her next film with Owen Wilson and Maluma, soon to be released, she also likes to relax her body in a bathtub with mineral water.

This helps the Bronxs Diva’s skin to have it more hydrated and radiant, not being the only celebrity who tends to request this sparkling liquid, it seems that it has become a trend among Hollywood stars.

Like these demands, surely the famous pop star will have some others that he has made as his success continued to grow, and will surely continue to do so.