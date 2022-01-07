Jennifer López and Omari Hardwick walk around and sing On My Way | .

Apparently the two actors get along very well, Jennifer Lopez composed this new song for her new Netflix film “Marry Me”, the same one that sounded while the rapper Omari Hardwick he was singing it and dancing it.

They were having a car ride like good co-stars they are in. “The Mother”, movie who is just starting his recordings in Gran canaria, we can appreciate what will have incredible landscapes that could be noticed in the video.

Let us remember that the movie “Marry Me” was starred and produced by Jennifer López herself along with Netflix, a project that will be released this coming February 11 in which he participates with the actress Owen wilson and also with Maluma, a romantic meal that will arrive just before “Valentine’s Day”.

In the video we can see how JLo was relaxing on the walk, chewing a gum and noticing how amused his partner was that when he realized what they were recording he began to clown a bit.

In the entertainment piece, the beautiful singer showed that she has a great facility for making friends, holding her cell phone with her hand and wearing beautiful sunglasses and a very casual outfit, she was in charge of demonstrating the complicity she has with her partner in distribution.

The plot of this film will talk about a professional who took the lives of people who to retire lived quietly, but everything changed when the daughter she gave up for adoption 13 years ago was in danger.

To save her, she will have to partner with an FBI agent, this is one of the many projects that the famous actress of Puerto Rican descent has on her doorstep, surely this 2022 we will enjoy more of her presence in film and music.

Let us remember that before the end of last year the actress, dancer, singer, model and businesswoman enjoyed the Christmas holidays in Los Angeles with her twins Emme and Max, in addition to being with her boyfriend the famous director, screenwriter and actor Ben Affleck .

Just when the two celebrities confirmed their relationship, the whole world was immediately moved because in 2002 they were one of the adored couples of the public in Hollywood, so much that they were nicknamed “Bennifer”.