The flirtatious singer and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez has maintained not only a spectacular figure but also a phenomenal face, the secret to maintaining her beauty is a japanese technique that surely more than one of his fans will be interested in knowing.

During years Jennifer Lopez She has shown a beautiful complexion without imperfections and wrinkles, on more than one occasion we have seen her represent important brands, especially because she always looks perfect.

There is no doubt that the discipline JLo He maintains not only his figure but also his beautiful face, thanks to the exercise he performs on a daily basis and also to his diet, discipline also includes what he consumes.

Thanks to her official Instagram account, on more than one occasion she has shared some tips with which she takes care of her beauty, especially with her own beauty products that she herself promotes and also uses.

This same she commented in some of her videos, she has even shared which of her products she likes to use the most.

Thanks to certain techniques she uses to take care of her face Jennifer Lopez prefers to use a specific one, this is Japanese anti-aging and apparently it has worked quite well, with it she manages to maintain her firmness and above all eliminate wrinkles.

This is a facial massage that you perform to improve your appearance for at least 10 years, the effects are almost immediate.

As you well know, the famous businesswoman is always in trend and also tends to look for trends in terms of beauty, with which she managed to launch her own brand JLo Beauty, with her products she maintains her beauty and delays the signs of age.

This massage used by Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, who is the father of his twins Emme and Max, is called a Japanese imperial massage.

WHAT DOES THE IMPERIAL JAPANESE MASSAGE CONSIST OF?

This massage has been used for hundreds of years and to date continues to be one of the most used in the beauty industry, this is to be the secret of the beauty of Jennifer Lopez.

The technique consists of starting with a shiatsu, which is the application of pressure for short periods in some strategic points of your face.

Followed by this, grape oil is applied, massaging from the bottom up, this is applied to the forehead, cheeks and chin.

Later, the shiatsu is returned again by applying pressure to some points of the face, generally between the eyebrows and the hundred.

The lifting effect and the grape oil combined make the face of the beautiful JLo stay and look 20 years younger.