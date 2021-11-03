Jennifer Lopez in the snow wears a perfect outfit with a coat | AP

Singer, actress and businesswoman born in the Bronxs Jennifer Lopez, shared a look with which you can enjoy the snow while still looking chic and full of glamor, best of all, you will be quite warm.

Jennifer Lopez She is known for being a famous music and acting star who has an exquisite taste for fashion, whatever garment she wears is always stunning and captivating.

It was for this reason that this new look could not go unnoticed, especially because in a short time we will enter a new season: winter, in some parts of the world it snows a lot and the diva from the Bronxs has the remedy to not stop looking elegant .

A day ago he made a new publication on his official Instagram account, where he was posing for the camera surrounded by snow.

The current girlfriend of actor Ben Affleck, was posing in front of a huge wall, it seemed that it was snowing because of the debris that was stuck to it and because of the details that can be seen in the photograph.

It would be rare to see Jennifer Lopez Appearing somewhere or a photo shoot without his characteristic glamor, so in this session he accidentally gave his fans some tips to look perfect in winter.

The singer and interpreter of “On The Floor”, was wearing a dress with a transparent lining in black and bags in the front, the fabric, although it was seen from a distance, looked like velvet, the length of the garment reached the calf.

She was also wearing beige sneakers, from what can be seen it seemed that they had a kind of bow in the front, she was also wearing a pink bag with an orange handle from the Coach brand, and to close with her beautiful look, she was wearing a plush coat in brown.

This collaboration was made again with the Coach brand, JLo stated that they both wanted to do something special for the party season, so you can already have an idea of ​​what to wear.

The singer and entrepreneur who owns JLo Beauty has long been working with the famous American brand specializing in bags, luggage and some accessories.

The contrast that we find between the tones that Marc Anthony’s ex-wife uses immediately attracts attention, because the pink tone is not something usual to use in winter apparently, however this new idea will surely become the favorite of many.