Jennifer Lopez wears the perfect red dress for December | AP

A few days after the end of November the singer, businesswoman, actress and influencer in social networks and famous Hollywood celebrity Jennifer Lopez, who would prepare for this December with a beautiful Red dress with which it will look more than perfect for this december.

When mentioning the last month of the year, it is always related to Christmas, December holidays, the New Year and an endless number of celebrations with which many people take advantage of the delicious weather to enjoy an event as it has done. Jennifer Lopez on more than one occasion.

Being a celebrity, invitations to different places and events are not lacking for this beauty star of “Hustlers” in 2019.

For any important woman, always have certain basic dresses in our closet, one of the colors that could not be missing is undoubtedly the color red.

On this occasion, JLo, interpreter of “On The Floor” shared a photograph where he is wearing an impressive piece that anyone would have been fascinated to acquire at some point in his life.

Jennifer Lopez wears the perfect red dress for December | Instagram jlo

It was precisely on December 24, 2020 when he published this beautiful image, where he is posing on a staircase, looking up at the sky and wearing one of the most striking dresses that he has used so far, not only because of the color that immediately attracts the looks, it is also the design.

It was the night before Christmas … Have a beautiful Christmas Eve everyone! “Wrote Jennifer Lopez.

This beautiful red dress from Jennifer Lopez It could easily belong to a special line by famous fashion designer Vera Wang, however the singer and businesswoman did not share the designer’s name.

The design is multi-layered with fabric that appears to be chiffon although of course, it would be impossible for the Diva of the Bronxs to use this type of cheap fabric, the singer looks elegant and ethereal with this impressive garment.

The publication already has 1,820,935 red hearts as well as her dress, in addition to 11,7 thousand comments, among which her admiration for her beauty stands out.

Surely more than some Internet users have taken as a basis the design not only of the dress, but also of her hairstyle and especially her makeup to give them an idea of ​​how to look more than impressive for these important dates.

For years, Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend has become a mainstay not only in music, but also in fashion, thanks to her clothing line and her good taste in dressing.