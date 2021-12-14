Jennifer Lopez and the pictures she doesn’t want you to see | AP

The photographs that Jennifer Lopez does not want you to see! Definitely, they are the ones that will be described in this note, because if it is really about The Diva of the Bronx, the truth is that it is far from what we see on their official social networks .

The beautiful JLo has been characterized by having at all times a figure of impact, spectacular, toned and marked, one of the best in the show; However, in social networks it is ensured that not everything we see about Jennifer lynn lopez it is reality and your photos could be quite edited.

According to a Twitter account, they have shared a couple of photos of Ben Affleck’s now new girlfriend, who is apparently enjoying a warm afternoon of sun, sand and sea, of course, in a small two-piece swimsuit.

The truth is that it cannot be guaranteed that the figure is actually Jennifer Lopez or that the images have been edited for the worse, but the images are far from the slender and well-toned figure that we are used to seeing.

Jennifer Lopez and the pictures she doesn’t want you to see. Photo: AP.

In the photographs you can see the supposed Diva from the Bronx facing her, with a completely natural face and her wet hair, the star would have chosen a small two-piece swimsuit printed and in light colors.

According to the images, the star’s figure appears with some extra weight and her abdomen is not very toned, even with some sagging in sight. The comments on social networks did not wait.

Some of the Internet users shared that even if that was the case, the Puerto Rican singer looks more than beautiful and spectacular and very well cared for for her age and that she would even have a much more attractive figure than many. On the other hand, there are those who claim to have seen her in person in presentations and that her anatomy is far from what they present on this social network.

Who apparently shared the comment that could be the most accurate is the one who ensures that the images correspond to the short time after Jennifer Lopez she gave birth to her twins, the same ones she had with Mark Anthony. So obviously, the artist would be in recovery of her figure.