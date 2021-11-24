Jennifer Lopez falls in love at the AMAs with a wedding dress | AP

The famous singer of Puerto Rican descent Jennifer Lopez surprised with her outfit, she undoubtedly fell in love with several of her followers and part of the audience at the awards AMA´s 2021, because she was wearing a beautiful wedding dress.

With his very presence the flirt Jennifer Lopez Singer, model, actress and also an American businesswoman has made it clear why she is a diva, her fame and popularity seem to have no limits, especially when she appears with impressive outfits like the most recent one she used for that presentation.

JLo wore a wedding dress with a beautiful beige shade and a style that made her look like a beautiful ballet dancer and also a delicate princess.

In a video that was shared on YouTube you can see the impressive presentation of the singer with her dreamy looks, her striking dress was made up of a beige corset as well as a tulle skirt with enough volume that reached her ankles, we will share it with you right away .

At the beginning of the video, she appears with a black jacket with a pale pink cord at her waist and underneath the impressive dress, when she begins to sing and walks a little on the stage, she appears later without the jacket, as with her dress and a beautiful veil with stones. bright.

The outfits you wore Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend is signed by the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, with whom he has been working for a long time wearing beautiful pieces for their presentations and public appearances.

These images were shared two days ago, having more than half a million reproductions, the melody he played is “On My Way”, which is precisely part of his new project with two great celebrities.

He decided to use this look to remind us that he is promoting his new film to be released, which will have as co-stars Owen Wilson and Maluma, two important celebrities from both film and music.

One thing we are sure of is that there is never a certain certainty about the outfits or the style that the beautiful Jennifer Lopez will use in her presentations and concerts, only until we see her on stage can we understand a little why.

In this case, it would be to promote “Marry Me” which will be released on February 14, 2022, in all theaters, probably first in the United States, it would be something nice if it also premiered simultaneously in Mexico and other parts of Latin America.