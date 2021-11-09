Jennifer Lopez, the reason why they do not want to “hire” her | .

Being one of the singers most famous of the show, it would be something too rare if nobody wanted to hire Jennifer Lopez to give concerts anywhere in the world, however it seems that this would happen precisely in Spain.

In any presentation of the Diva of the Bronxs she always tends to fill the places where she is presented, however it seems that she had an altercation a long time ago, which is why it seems that she is “banned” from the famous country.

This because of Jennifer Lopez He had planned to give a concert for 14 thousand people in Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol Malaga, the place where he would perform was Marenostrum Castle Park, which is open 24 hours a day.

In addition to the attendees who would be present at said concert, and as is common in any place when an artist of his stature performs in another country, the Spanish press was ready to cover the event.

Because Jennifer Lopez is an international artist it was more than evident that her concert would have a large number of journalists and press who would be very aware of her concert to be able to issue important notes on her great presentation.

However, shortly before the concert began, according to the El Nacional portal, the promoter of the event shared a statement in which they regretted the inconvenience, but that JLo’s office had indicated that the accredited press would not be present. .

The summoned press was also included, so none of them could enter the event. Faced with this refusal, the Spanish press joined in annoyed tone, because they did not understand why their access was being canceled in order to carry out their work.

In addition to this inconvenience, the famous actress, current girlfriend of Ben Afleck, as she is very well known, always presents herself with certain demands, the first one that no one knows where she is staying next to her twins Emme and Max.

Another detail that may have displeased certain people is that Jenny From The Block did not show up for her sound check and was also half an hour late for her concert, giving her time for promotions of new projects in the cinema to be made on her screens. and television.

Despite certain inconveniences that could be presented at his concert and arrival with more than 200 people for his production, the attendees were delighted with his presentation, for years they waited for his return to Spain.