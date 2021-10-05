Jennifer Lopez becomes a trend with an autumn look | .

The famous singer besides being a actress Very flirtatious, she recently shared a publication where she appears wearing the perfect look for fall, Jennifer Lopez completely wore the Coach brand.

JLo He has stood out for more than 35 years of career not only in music but also for his way of dressing, without a doubt, glamor always accompanies Jennifer Lopez.

As proof of this, in his official Instagram account, he recently shared a photograph where he appears wearing this outfit, with which he will surely leave several fans wanting to acquire any garment he is wearing.

The 52-year-old businesswoman published this new image 3 days ago with her outfit from head to toe wearing the garments of the famous American luxury house Coach and that not only has bags and accessories but also other products.

Jennifer Lopez She is wearing a two-piece suit, they look like casual pans and a somewhat similar sweater, these pieces have the Coach brand print, the “On The Floor” singer also has a brown plush vest with a chain on one side.

So that this combination decided to be accompanied by a cute crossbody bag and a small ring on the top, so it also becomes a handbag.

To make the design stand out immediately, this small bag also had a slightly plush print while the Coach brand was also marked.

In total, there were two photos that were shared three days ago on his official Instagram account, although they are practically the same, the only difference is his face in the first image he is tilting his head and in the second he raised a little more his face.

The publication of Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend is about to reach half a million like’s in addition to five thousand comments, as happened with the other publications that he shared on the same day and with the same outfit.

He recently managed to increase his number of followers to 179 million followers on Instagram, this number has been steadily increasing.

The singer is one of the biggest stars in the United States like the beautiful singer and businesswoman Beyonce, so far they have never had a collaboration together, if they decided to do so it would surely be a guaranteed success.