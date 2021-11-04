Jennifer Lopez brings nostalgia with Coach and “All I Have” | .

“Welcome nostalgia” was something that surely Jennifer Lopez thought would happen with the renovation, so to speak, of a famous scene from a video which she recorded in 2002, being the ambassador for Coach, she has managed to take advantage of publicity and mix with some previous work.

No doubt like Kim Kardashian with Fendi, the collaboration of Jennifer Lopez with the American brand CoachAlthough she is an ambassador, they have been an impressive duo.

The music video for “All I Have” in one of its scenes was the one that revived this beauty with Puerto Rican descent, the official video for this single was released in 2002, it was part of the album “This is Me … Then”, same year Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were dating.

Two days ago on the Coach channel it was shared as part of a new advertising campaign where Lopez participates a video that lasts 38 seconds and shows us part of the official JLo video and also the new scenes, we will share it with you right away.

For this song Jennifer Lopez was in collaboration with the guest artist: LL Cool J, who in the images you can see that they both had a relationship that ended very badly, so JLo ended up moving elsewhere taking his things with her.

Jennifer’s original video was shared on the singer’s channel, to date it has 863,905 views and also has 22,844 comments.

Curiously, the bags and suitcases that he decided to use to take everything were precisely from the Coach brand, now you understand why he decided to relive this scene, because recently a photo was shared where he appears repeating the scene with all his suitcases on the street while he is snowing.

Of course, there are some differences between one scene and the other, although this recent one has the same essence as the first, we see these images in the campaign of the American brand called “Give a Little Love”.

Curiously, the first video refers to a harsh separation during the winter, quite the opposite with the new advertising where the protagonist is extremely happy “Because icons are forever”, appears in the video.

This refers to the fact that after 19 years since this video was released, both Coach and Jennifer Lopez continue to be two great icons of both fashion and music.

Surely giving a handbag from this famous brand will be an excellent gift for some, especially knowing that the Diva from the Bronxs herself is in charge of advertising it.