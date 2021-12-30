Jennifer Lopez, records video with green lace dress | AP

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez shared a video with behind the scenes of her most recent project, her motion picture “Marry Me”, while wearing a beautiful green lace dress with which he highlighted his features and silhouette.

Since the fame of Jennifer Lopez She has been known to have an exquisite taste for fashion, in each of her presentations, magazine covers or publications on her social networks, this flirtatious Diva dazzles us with her outfits.

Surely for some JLo fans it would be a dream to be able to see a little of her closet, where we would find unique pieces and especially haute couture.

Two days ago on his Instagram account he shared a behind-the-scenes video of his new film with Owen Wilson and Maluma, titled marry me And that by the way will be released in February 2022.

In it we find some scenes where she appears acting and others where we see her work as if she were part of the production team, in what seems to be an interview that they did, we see her wear an impressive dress made of lace.

Jennifer Lopez is not only a celebrity star, but also a businesswoman | Capture Instagram jlo

The design is obviously from a famous clothing brand, although this time he did not share the name of the designer, surely more than some of his fans recognize the style.

This one has long sleeves and a high neck that is tied with a pair of wide straps that form a cute bow, apparently this has a lining at the bottom that cannot be distinguished perfectly, since it appears sitting in your interview.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE FULL VIDEO.

As the behind-the-scenes scenes go by, we can see a little part of the striking outfits that the Diva from the Bronxs will be wearing throughout the film.

In this video that by the way has more than two million views, he mentions that in the plot of the film we will find life as celebrities really live it, which is not something so easy to be an artist, singer, dancer and celebrity nowadays on social media.

The singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez, as shared by the director of Marry Me Kat Coiro, is a woman who is always looking for what to do, she is a character who constantly works not only physically but also emotionally, she is not someone who stays still apparently.