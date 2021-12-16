The worst 24 hours from Ben affleck! This month, the actor became a trend after talking too much and hinting that Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife, was to blame for the alcoholism; Following these statements, Affleck’s current partner, Jennifer Lopez she is furious.

Affleck stated that he felt trapped and unhappy in his marriage to Jennifer Garner; a situation that according to him helped him to enhance his problems of alcoholism. The statements offended both fans of the former DC and those of the protagonist of Elektra.

According to the site Page Six, the reaction of the current couple Ben Affleck; that is to say, Jennifer Lopez was not very positive and is that the singer enraged Well, they are involving her in the whole scandal and her boyfriend’s statements.

“[Lopez] she’s angry. It is under review involved in this just because she’s dating him. She does not want to be dragged by this situation “, assured a testimony.

Ben Affleck broke the balance they had

It must be emphasized that before breaking the balance, Ben affleck and the two Jennifers had already lived together and had a space full of love and respect; However, with the actor’s new statements, it is believed that hostility will begin to grow and cause endless problems.

“She has met Jennifer garner. He is trying to get to know her and her children, “added this source.

Despite the “good vibes” that was lived between the two jennifers, now everything will go down the drain. Well possibly, the statements of Ben affleck separate Jennifer garner and therefore to the children of the ex-marriage, could it be that Ben’s statements will end up affecting Bennifer?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck PHOTO IG lacarba / jlo

JLO and Ben Affleck’s plans

It was just ago 17 years when the couple decided to separate after some time of relationship, but now, JLo and Ben Affleck they have decided to pick up the story right where they left it.

Celebrities started dating right at the beginning of the 2000s, but their lives were much more different than he imagined, for he had addiction problems and he loved to party.

While the singer was having her beginnings within the world of cinema and music, so his work became his highest priority, and today it is one of the stars most recognized worldwide.

But now, life decided to give them a new chance in love, and a few months after the Bronx Diva decided to end her relationship with him former athlete, Alex Rodríguez.

It should be noted that the interpreter of Batman He was also in the middle of a recovery, as he ended his relationship with the Spanish actress, Ana de Armas.

Love and more love, what plans does Bennifer have?

Since the birthday of JLoThe couple decided to make their romance official and since then they have appeared on every red carpet, and social event that is possible as two teenagers, more in love than ever.

But now, the actor from 49 years old He decided to break the silence and talk about the new opportunity that destiny has given him to find love. Despite the fact that the actor has always kept his personal life away from reflectors, but assures that this new opportunity with JLo It was the best thing that happened to him.

“I can say it was definitely beautiful,” the Oscar-winning actor and director told The Wall Street Journal, while they were promoting her new film.

