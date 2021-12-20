Jennifer Lopez Defends Ben Affleck After Accusations | .

Jennifer Lopez is said to be not upset by her boyfriend’s comments Ben affleck made his ex-wife Jennifer Garner ago.

Something that undoubtedly surprised several Internet users was the fact that supposedly the reaction that the Diva from the Bronxs had had was precisely that she had felt annoyed, as did a source close to her.

Being a famous celebrity in the world of show business, Jennifer Lopez immediately any type of opinion that she made would make the eyes be on her immediately, as it usually happens with each of the news in which she is the protagonist.

With this being the second chance that JLo and Ben Affleck gave each other for their love affair, any step they take tends to become news.

Recently an alleged source close to the singer, actress and businesswoman, said that when she knew what her boyfriend said about her ex-wife, it was something that did not seem pleasant to her, however it seems that it was not exactly the true reaction she had before said situation.

JLo and Affleck resumed their relationship after 17 years | AP

Through People magazine Jennifer clarified the rumors about her “discomfort”, claiming that it was not what she thought and that I was not upset for what had happened with Ben Affleck and the interview he had, where he made some statements.

She actually feels great affection, admiration and respect for Affleck not only as a man, but also as a father, surely she prefers to stay aside from any possible situation that the actor, director and screenwriter may have with his ex-partner

Curiously, on October 31, the three of them, together with their children, spent Halloween together, perhaps to see how well they get along despite the fact that Garner and Affleck were divorced, the same has happened on several occasions with Marc Anthony and JLo.

What Ben Affleck Said About Jennifer Garner

There were several things mentioned by the protagonist and director of the suspense and grassy genre film ARGO released in 2012, one of which was most etched in the memory of Internet users is that he stated that he felt trapped.

As you know Ben affleck He started drinking a couple of years ago, fortunately today he is sober, he himself claimed that this started when he was married to Garner.

In the event that they were still together for trying to be good as a couple for their children, he mentioned that he would probably continue to drink.