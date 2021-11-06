Jennifer Lopez was criticized for wearing the crocodile bag | .

One of the favorite singers and also famous Hollywood actress preferred by the public is Jennifer Lopez, who recently was criticized because she was wearing a bag that was not only expensive, but also caused great controversy in Europe.

This is because apparently the protectionists affirm that using it is in some way related to animal cruelty, something that in several countries is already sanctioned.

Since the career of Jennifer Lopez began to grow, especially since she played Selena Quintanilla in 1997, her popularity began to grow like foam, since then she is continuously sought after and requested by the media.

Of course, her popularity began to grow even more a couple of years ago, when she married Marc Anthony and had his twins and especially now that after 17 long years she returned with Ben Aflleck.

Jennifer Lopez was criticized for wearing the crocodile bag

Something that any medium or paparazzi has looked for when photographing or recording her, is some imperfection, despite this JLo also known as The Diva of the Bronxs has only shown that she is more than perfect.

However, he has not been able to escape criticism, especially now that he has been seen with a Hermes brand gig, which is not only the most expensive on the market but is made with crocodile skin.

That is why it has been criticized by protectionists who claim that Jennifer Lopez encourages animal abuse, we are talking about the famous Birkin Himalaya bag.

This design has a cost of 250 thousand dollars that in pesos would be 5 million 085 thousand 300 pesos in total, without a doubt this bag made with Nile crocodile skin is a design that has caused great fury in Italy.

Surely you can imagine that Jennifer Lopez not only settled for having a single piece, she has a whole collection! This design has it in different colors, and he uses it on a daily basis even to go to the gym.

Thanks to the fortune he has accumulated throughout his 35-year career in the industry Jennifer Lopez, has the opportunity and ease to acquire this type of accessories and surely, is the owner of an exclusive collection not only of bosses but also of other items with stratospheric prices.

Perhaps many could criticize her for having this type of bags with animal skin, but it is very certain that to make them there are controlled farms, despite this the criticism that ultimately claims they take the life of animals to create fur linings it is still cruelty.